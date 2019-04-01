NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE
Orlando Pirates
0 - 0
Mamelodi Sundowns
2019-04-01 | 19:30 |  South African Premier Soccer League | Orlando Stadium |  Not Started
Absa Premiership

LIVE: Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

2019-04-01 18:26
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Last Updated at 19:40
18:58
***KICK-OFF IS AT 19:30***
18:57
The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for the late Free State Stars player Sinethemba Jantjie.
18:56
Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele believes his fellow players must be psychologically strong ahead of a clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.
18:56
Mamelodi Sundowns destroyer Hlompho Kekana believes Monday's clash against Orlando Pirates will be won by the side with greater hunger and commitment.
18:51

LOG STANDINGS:

Orlando Pirates who are in 3rd spot with 40 points can leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns on 43 points to the top of the Absa Premiership standings on goal difference.
18:48

VENUE:

Tonight's venue for this potential Absa Premiership title decider is the Orlando Stadium.
18:26

WELCOME:

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Absa Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
 
  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to tonight's live coverage of the crucial ABSA Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Stadium. Kickoff is at 7.30pm local time.

  • 0'

    Orlando Pirates starting XI: Sandilands; Dube, Jele, Ndengane, Maela; Motshwari, Nyatama; Mulenga, Lorch, Memela; Shonga.

  • 0'

    Orlando Pirates substitutes: Mpontshane (GK), Munetsi, Mabaso, Mahachi, Qalinge, Makola, Gabuza.

  • 0'

    Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI: Onyango; Ngcongca, Arendse, Nascimento, Langerman; Kekana, Mabunda; Morena, Tade, Zwane; Maboe.

  • 0'

    Mamelodi Sundowns substitutes: Mweene (GK), Coetzee, Lebusa, Lakay, Manyisa, Meza, Vilakazi.

  • 0'

    Suspensions: Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

  • 0'

    Please note: Kickoff has been delayed for 15 minutes due to fan delays in getting into the stadium.

Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
  • Happy Jele
  • Amigo Memela
  • Justin Shonga
  • Musa Nyatama
  • Augustine Mulenga
  • Alfred Ndengane
  • Innocent Maela
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Mthokozisi Dube
  • Wayne Sandilands
  • Ricardo Nascimento
  • Tebogo Langerman
  • Wayne Arendse
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Emiliano Tade
  • Tiyani Mabunda
  • Denis Onyango
  • Anele Ngcongca
  • Themba Zwane
  • Thapelo Morena
  • Lebohang Maboe
Substitutions
  • Mpho Makola
  • Kudakwashe Mahachi
  • Thabo Qalinge
  • Thamsanqa Gabuza
  • Marshall Munetsi
  • Siyabonga Mpontshane
  • Abel Mabaso
  • Kennedy Mweene
  • Mosa Lebusa
  • Jose Draegertt
  • Sibusiso Vilakazi
  • Oupa Manyisa
  • Lyle Lakay
  • Rivaldo Coetzee

