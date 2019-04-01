LIVE: Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
LOG STANDINGS:
Orlando Pirates who are in 3rd spot with 40 points can leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns on 43 points to the top of the Absa Premiership standings on goal difference.
VENUE:
Tonight's venue for this potential Absa Premiership title decider is the Orlando Stadium.
Hello and welcome to tonight's live coverage of the crucial ABSA Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Stadium. Kickoff is at 7.30pm local time.
Orlando Pirates starting XI: Sandilands; Dube, Jele, Ndengane, Maela; Motshwari, Nyatama; Mulenga, Lorch, Memela; Shonga.
Orlando Pirates substitutes: Mpontshane (GK), Munetsi, Mabaso, Mahachi, Qalinge, Makola, Gabuza.
Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI: Onyango; Ngcongca, Arendse, Nascimento, Langerman; Kekana, Mabunda; Morena, Tade, Zwane; Maboe.
Mamelodi Sundowns substitutes: Mweene (GK), Coetzee, Lebusa, Lakay, Manyisa, Meza, Vilakazi.
Suspensions: Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)
Please note: Kickoff has been delayed for 15 minutes due to fan delays in getting into the stadium.
