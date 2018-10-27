LIVE: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
IDK if Orlando Pirates babes are not as hot as Chiefs or Sundowns babes, we’re chowing this derby today!!!! #SowetoDerby #Buccaneer— Spartan (@Spartan_Moono) October 27, 2018
I feel like we should have punished Chiefs with more goals and killed the game in the first half #SowetoDerby— Thuto Mokele (@ThutoMoukz) October 27, 2018
#SowetoDerby Over 85,000 fans. Buzz pic.twitter.com/2bmunczf2U— Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) October 27, 2018
HALF-TIME: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs
The referee brings an end to an enthralling first-half as the Buccaneers hold the lead at the break!
Khama Billiat gave AmaKhosi an early lead before two quickfire goals by Maela and Pule pulled it back for Pirates.
This Chiefs centre back pairing is very suspect and not working out. They've been caught napping thrice already. A plan must be made soon #SowetoDerby #SSDiski— Nnusi Gazi (@nnusi) October 27, 2018
This is how a Derby should be #SowetoDerby— Mthunzi Omuhle???? (@MrPSibuyi) October 27, 2018
This match is flames, haven't seen a #SowetoDerby this interesting in a while ????— PuleXR (@iPuleXR) October 27, 2018
#SowetoDerby Amabhakabhaka baking their neighbours in this heat.— WoodenMirror_TheBlog (@WoodenMirror_) October 27, 2018
31' Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs
GOAL!!! VINCENT PULE gives Pirates the lead...that's two goals in just 3 minutes!
Pirates is on fire ?? #SowetoDerby— Chelsea Brady (@DineoNYC) October 27, 2018
28' Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs
INNOCENT MAELA rises highest from a corner-kick and equalises for the Buccaneers!!
Billiat was gifted that goal by Mpontshane.#SowetoDerby— ??Xola Baby (@Xola_b) October 27, 2018
Khama Billiat!!!???? Go Amakhosi #SowetoDerby— #claimyourplace?????? (@DChitingwiza) October 27, 2018
A horrible error by Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Mpontshane who miscued his punch against Billiat with the ball running into an empty net!!
Advantage to AmaKhosi!
4' Vincent Pule wins a corner for Orlando Pirates off Rama and Willard Katsande.
Chiefs though manage to clear their lines to relieve the pressure.
1' Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
We're underway in the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium!
KAIZER CHIEFS LEAGUE FORM:
Amakhosi saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end
after they lost 1-0 to Polokwane City in their last top flight
encounter.
The Glamour Boys occupy third spot on the table with 14 points from ten
matches, six points behind table-toppers Wits and two points behind
Pirates.
ORLANDO PIRATES LEAGUE FORM:
The Buccaneers come into the match on the back of a six-game unbeaten
run in the league and will be confident of preserving their record
against Chiefs.
Pirates currently sit second on the log with 16 points from ten matches, four points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.
STARTING LINE-UP:
Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up: 32. Khune, 2. Mphahlele, 20. Ngezana, 5. Booysen, 39. Walusimbi, 13.
Katsande, 10. Ntshangase, 28. Zuma, 11. Billiat, 8. Castro, 25. Parker.
Substitutes: 16. Vries, 4. Cardoso, 12. Maluleka, 27. Ekstein, 17. Mahlasela, 29. Moon, 36. Ntiya-Ntiya.
Orlando Pirates starting line-up:
Mpontshane, Jele, Munetsi, Mobara, Maela, Mlambo, Motshwari, Pule, Lorch, Shonga, Mulenga
Substitutes: 16. Mabokgwane, 36. Da Silva, 5. Makola, 29. Mako, 20. Mntambo, 15. Qalinge, 31. Gabuza.
HALF-TIME: ORLANDO PIRATES 2-1 KAIZER CHIEFS. The Buccaneers go into the break in front, despite having conceded first. After Billiat's opener and Shonga's saved penalty, Maela equalised before Pule made it 2-1. All is still to play for.
Ngezana is having a hard time against Shonga and Mulenga. He puts in a nasty challenge on the latter, lunging in from behind just outside the penalty area and picking up a yellow card.
We're into two minutes of stoppage time at the end of what has been a thrilling first half.
After a lovely bit of skill, Shonga tees Motshwari up for another long-range shot, but he fires over the target
A questionable offside call halts a Pirates attack in its tracks. It looked like Mulenga who was flagged.
Walusimbi gets forward again for Chiefs. This time, he decides to go for goal himself, but he's off balance as he pulls the trigger and he misses the target.
After some more clever passing from Pirates, Motshwari is teed up to shoot from just outside the box, but fails to get his effort on target.
Shonga nearly gets through on goal, but is halted by a last-ditch tackle from Ngezana. Brilliant work from the Chiefs defender.
At the other end, Parker lets fly from long range, but misses the target too.
Mulenga goes for goal from long range, firing over the target. Pirates looked a little bit nervous to pull the trigger early on, but not anymore!
GOAL, PIRATES, PULE! 2-1: Yet another twist! Great passing in the build-up from Pirates. A poor clearance from Chiefs allows Shonga to play a clever ball through to Mulenga, who squares for Pule to tap in!
Pirates have their tails up now. Pule goes for goal from long range, but his effort goes straight down Khune's throat.
GOAL, PIRATES, MAELA! 1-1: There's the equaliser! Shonga makes amends to some extent, delivering the corner from Pirates' right which is headed home by Maela for the goal!
SAVE! Shonga goes low and to Khune's right after waiting some time before taking the spot-kick. Khune gets down and makes a fantastic save!
PENALTY, ORLANDO PIRATES! Mulenga is brought down in the area by Ngezana and Setloboko points to the spot!
Khune goes short from a goal-kick and Pirates snatch the ball off Chiefs in a promising position. However, Mulenga gives it away with a poor touch and then fouls Parker.
Pirates look for a response, attacking down their right, but Lorch's cross in is a really poor one. Chiefs restart play with a throw-in.
Milutin Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena both look worried at the moment -- and who could blame them? So much is riding on this fixture -- particularly after Mokwena's pre-game comments.
GOAL, CHIEFS, BILLIAT! 0-1: There's the breakthrough! Chiefs have been knocking on the door for a good few minutes and they're rewarded as Mpontshane spills a cross from Walusimbi on the left, allowing Billiat to tap in!
Danger for Orlando Pirates: a magnificent ball is played over the top by Parker for Billiat, who races after it, but is beaten to it by Mpontshane.
Replays suggest that Happy Jele was perhaps a bit lucky to get away with a penalty appeal from Khama Billiat after clipping him. However, there wasn't much of an appeal from Kaizer Chiefs.
Pule cuts inside from the left and decides to have a crack with his weaker foot. He's given space to shoot by Kaizer Chiefs, but miscues his effort and fires well wide of the target.
Pirates are still doing most of the early attacking, but it's been a cagey start to the derby, as is often the case.
Pirates have started on the front foot, which is perhaps somewhat unsurprising, as they are the in-form team out of these two at the moment. The Buccaneers headed into this match in second place on the table, with Chiefs in third.
KICK-OFF! Orlando Pirates get the match underway at FNB Stadium. They're technically the home team today, but there are plenty of yellow shirts in the crowd.
A moment of silence is held for artist HHP and the people who died in the Polokwane road accident.
KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI: Khune (c), Mphahlele, Ngezana, Booysen, Walusimbi, Katsande, Ntshangase, Zuma, Billiat, Parker, Castro. SUBS: Vries, Cardoso, Ntiya-Ntiya, Maluleka, Ekstein, Moon, Mahlasela.
ORLANDO PIRATES STARTING XI: Mpontshane, Jele (c), Munetsi, Mobara, Maela, Mlambo, Motshwari, Pule, Lorch, Shonga, Mulenga. SUBS: Mabokgwane, da Silva, Makola, Mako, Mntambo, Qalinge, Gabuza.
Referee Eketsang Setloboko leads the teams out of the tunnel and the teams see out the pre-match handshakes. There's plenty of respect between these sides, but no love lost.
The headline news from those teamsheets is that Leonardo Castro starts despite a prediction from Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena that he would not.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South African football's most eagerly anticipated fixture. The whole country will come to a stop as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face off at FNB Stadium.
