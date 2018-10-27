NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Orlando Pirates
2 - 1
Kaizer Chiefs
2018/10/27 | 15:30 |  South African PSL | FNB Stadium, Johannesburg |  Half Time
Absa Premiership

LIVE: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

2018-10-27 14:55
Baden Gillion
Last Updated at 16:34
16:23

HALF-TIME: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

The referee brings an end to an enthralling first-half as the Buccaneers hold the lead at the break!

Khama Billiat gave AmaKhosi an early lead before two quickfire goals by Maela and Pule pulled it back for Pirates.
16:20
47' Ngezana fouls Mulenga on the edge of the box with the defender going into the referees book.
16:17
45' The fourth official signals 2 mins of added time will be played.
16:16
43' Awesome play by Pirates with Shonga toying with Ngezana before laying it off for Motshwari who again hits it over the crossbar from the edge of the box.
16:14
41' Godfrey Walusimbi goes on a run down the left flank and has bodies in the box but chooses to go for goal that flies high and wide of the target.
16:11
39' Pirates brimming now with confidence as Mlambo lays it off for Motshwari who hits a snap-shot over the crossbar.
16:10
37' Parker hits a shot from the edge of the area that Mobara does well to block.
16:08
34' Mulenga tries a shot from range, but it goes well over the crossbar. Pirates looking good at the moment.
16:06

31' Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

GOAL!!! VINCENT PULE gives Pirates the lead...that's two goals in just 3 minutes!
16:05
31' ORLANDO PIRATES!!!!!!
16:02

28' Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

INNOCENT MAELA rises highest from a corner-kick and equalises for the Buccaneers!!
16:01
28' ORLANDO PIRATES!!!!
15:58
26' KHUNE SAVES!!!!! Big save by Itumeleng Khune who denies Justin Shonga!
15:57
24' PENALTY for Orlando Pirates!!! As the referee points to the spot after Ngezana brings down Mulenga
15:53
20' Pirates surge forward down the right flank but Lorch's delivery goes behind the posts.
15:52

A horrible error by Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Mpontshane who miscued his punch against Billiat with the ball running into an empty net!!

Advantage to AmaKhosi!
15:49
14' KHAMA BILLIAT scores and gives Kaizer Chiefs the lead on his Soweto Derby debut!
15:48
KAIZER CHIEFS!!!!!!!!
15:46
12' Bernard Parker plays a lovely ball over the top for the pacey Khama Billiat who is through on goal only to be thwarted by Mpontshane who rushes out of his area and heads the ball clear.
15:43
10' No goals so far in an electrifying opening 10 minutes with Pirates creating looking the more dangerous side!
15:40
8' The momentum of the game is swinging towards Pirates as Pule cuts inside onto his right and unleashes a shot that goes well wide.
15:39
6' Maela shows some good pace for Pirates and whips in a low cross from the left flank that Itumeleng Khune does well to gather.
15:37

4' Vincent Pule wins a corner for Orlando Pirates off Rama and Willard Katsande.

Chiefs though manage to clear their lines to relieve the pressure.
15:35
3' A fast pace to this encounter in the opening stages with neither side able to settle on the ball.
15:32

1' Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

We're underway in the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium!

15:19

KAIZER CHIEFS LEAGUE FORM:

Amakhosi saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end after they lost 1-0 to Polokwane City in their last top flight encounter.

The Glamour Boys occupy third spot on the table with 14 points from ten matches, six points behind table-toppers Wits and two points behind Pirates.
15:17

ORLANDO PIRATES LEAGUE FORM:

The Buccaneers come into the match on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the league and will be confident of preserving their record against Chiefs.

Pirates currently sit second on the log with 16 points from ten matches, four points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.
14:41

STARTING LINE-UP:

Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up: 32. Khune, 2. Mphahlele, 20. Ngezana, 5. Booysen, 39. Walusimbi, 13. Katsande, 10. Ntshangase, 28. Zuma, 11. Billiat, 8. Castro, 25. Parker.

Substitutes: 16. Vries, 4. Cardoso, 12. Maluleka, 27. Ekstein, 17. Mahlasela, 29. Moon, 36. Ntiya-Ntiya.
14:40

STARTING LINE-UP:

Orlando Pirates starting line-up: Mpontshane, Jele, Munetsi, Mobara, Maela, Mlambo, Motshwari, Pule, Lorch, Shonga, Mulenga

Substitutes: 16. Mabokgwane, 36. Da Silva, 5. Makola, 29. Mako, 20. Mntambo, 15. Qalinge, 31. Gabuza.
26 Oct 11:48
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 15:30 ***
26 Oct 11:27
Khune: I heard what coach Rulani said ...
26 Oct 11:26
Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane is confident he will keep his place in the Sea Robbers' starting line-up and play in his first Soweto derby on Saturday.
26 Oct 11:26
Buccaneers captain Happy Jele says the Sea Robbers camp is brimming with confidence ahead of the much-anticipated Soweto derby clash with Kaizer Chiefs.
26 Oct 11:25
Giovanni Solinas is looking forward to his first ever clash with Orlando Pirates as Kaizer Chiefs coach and admitted that the Soweto derby is a special game.
26 Oct 11:24
Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena says they have been working on a way to prevent Chiefs from playing through Willard Katsande.
26 Oct 11:23
Itumeleng Khune has admitted that Kaizer Chiefs players will have to dig deep to end their winless run against Orlando Pirates ahead of the Soweto derby.
26 Oct 11:20
Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Luvuyo Memela has been ruled out for three weeks and will miss this weekend's Soweto derby.
26 Oct 11:19
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena admits they came close to landing Khama Billiat but dismissed the notion that Kaizer Chiefs won the race for his signature.
26 Oct 11:18
MUST READ! TOP SOWETO DERBY STORIES OF THE WEEK ...
26 Oct 11:17
The first of two Soweto derby takes place at FNB Stadium and has already SOLD OUT weeks in advance ...
 
  • 454'

    HALF-TIME: ORLANDO PIRATES 2-1 KAIZER CHIEFS. The Buccaneers go into the break in front, despite having conceded first. After Billiat's opener and Shonga's saved penalty, Maela equalised before Pule made it 2-1. All is still to play for.

  • 452'

    Ngezana is having a hard time against Shonga and Mulenga. He puts in a nasty challenge on the latter, lunging in from behind just outside the penalty area and picking up a yellow card.

  • 451'

    We're into two minutes of stoppage time at the end of what has been a thrilling first half.

  • 45'

    After a lovely bit of skill, Shonga tees Motshwari up for another long-range shot, but he fires over the target

  • 43'

    A questionable offside call halts a Pirates attack in its tracks. It looked like Mulenga who was flagged.

  • 42'

    Walusimbi gets forward again for Chiefs. This time, he decides to go for goal himself, but he's off balance as he pulls the trigger and he misses the target.

  • 40'

    After some more clever passing from Pirates, Motshwari is teed up to shoot from just outside the box, but fails to get his effort on target.

  • 37'

    Shonga nearly gets through on goal, but is halted by a last-ditch tackle from Ngezana. Brilliant work from the Chiefs defender.

  • 36'

    At the other end, Parker lets fly from long range, but misses the target too.

  • 35'

    Mulenga goes for goal from long range, firing over the target. Pirates looked a little bit nervous to pull the trigger early on, but not anymore!

  • 32'

    GOAL, PIRATES, PULE! 2-1: Yet another twist! Great passing in the build-up from Pirates. A poor clearance from Chiefs allows Shonga to play a clever ball through to Mulenga, who squares for Pule to tap in!

  • 31'

    Pirates have their tails up now. Pule goes for goal from long range, but his effort goes straight down Khune's throat.

  • 29'

    GOAL, PIRATES, MAELA! 1-1: There's the equaliser! Shonga makes amends to some extent, delivering the corner from Pirates' right which is headed home by Maela for the goal!

  • 27'

    SAVE! Shonga goes low and to Khune's right after waiting some time before taking the spot-kick. Khune gets down and makes a fantastic save!

  • 25'

    PENALTY, ORLANDO PIRATES! Mulenga is brought down in the area by Ngezana and Setloboko points to the spot!

  • 24'

    Khune goes short from a goal-kick and Pirates snatch the ball off Chiefs in a promising position. However, Mulenga gives it away with a poor touch and then fouls Parker.

  • 20'

    Pirates look for a response, attacking down their right, but Lorch's cross in is a really poor one. Chiefs restart play with a throw-in.

  • 19'

    Milutin Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena both look worried at the moment -- and who could blame them? So much is riding on this fixture -- particularly after Mokwena's pre-game comments.

  • 15'

    GOAL, CHIEFS, BILLIAT! 0-1: There's the breakthrough! Chiefs have been knocking on the door for a good few minutes and they're rewarded as Mpontshane spills a cross from Walusimbi on the left, allowing Billiat to tap in!

  • 13'

    Danger for Orlando Pirates: a magnificent ball is played over the top by Parker for Billiat, who races after it, but is beaten to it by Mpontshane.

  • 10'

    Replays suggest that Happy Jele was perhaps a bit lucky to get away with a penalty appeal from Khama Billiat after clipping him. However, there wasn't much of an appeal from Kaizer Chiefs.

  • 9'

    Pule cuts inside from the left and decides to have a crack with his weaker foot. He's given space to shoot by Kaizer Chiefs, but miscues his effort and fires well wide of the target.

  • 6'

    Pirates are still doing most of the early attacking, but it's been a cagey start to the derby, as is often the case.

  • 2'

    Pirates have started on the front foot, which is perhaps somewhat unsurprising, as they are the in-form team out of these two at the moment. The Buccaneers headed into this match in second place on the table, with Chiefs in third.

  • 1'

    KICK-OFF! Orlando Pirates get the match underway at FNB Stadium. They're technically the home team today, but there are plenty of yellow shirts in the crowd.

  • 0'

    A moment of silence is held for artist HHP and the people who died in the Polokwane road accident.

  • 0'

    KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI: Khune (c), Mphahlele, Ngezana, Booysen, Walusimbi, Katsande, Ntshangase, Zuma, Billiat, Parker, Castro. SUBS: Vries, Cardoso, Ntiya-Ntiya, Maluleka, Ekstein, Moon, Mahlasela.

  • 0'

    ORLANDO PIRATES STARTING XI: Mpontshane, Jele (c), Munetsi, Mobara, Maela, Mlambo, Motshwari, Pule, Lorch, Shonga, Mulenga. SUBS: Mabokgwane, da Silva, Makola, Mako, Mntambo, Qalinge, Gabuza.

  • 0'

    Referee Eketsang Setloboko leads the teams out of the tunnel and the teams see out the pre-match handshakes. There's plenty of respect between these sides, but no love lost.

  • 0'

    The headline news from those teamsheets is that Leonardo Castro starts despite a prediction from Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena that he would not.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South African football's most eagerly anticipated fixture. The whole country will come to a stop as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs face off at FNB Stadium.

Jump to
top
Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs
  • 2 Goals 1
    • 29' Innocent Maela
    • 32' Maliele Pule
    • 15' Khama Billiat
  • 0 Yellow Cards 1
    • 45' Siyabonga Ngezana
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
  • Happy Jele
  • Justin Shonga
  • Augustine Mulenga
  • Abbubaker Mobara
  • Xola Mlambo
  • Innocent Maela
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Marshall Munetsi
  • Siyabonga Mpontshane
  • Maliele Pule
  • 3
  • 4
  • 12
  • 17
  • 18
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 40
  • 45
  • 2
  • 5
  • 8
  • 10
  • 11
  • 25
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Mario Booysen
  • Leonardo Castro
  • Siphelele Ntshangase
  • Khama Billiat
  • Bernard Parker
  • Dumisani Zuma
  • Godfrey Walusimbi
  • Siyabonga Ngezana
  • Willard Katsande
  • Itumeleng Khune
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Mpho Makola
  • Thabo Qalinge
  • Jackson Mabokgwane
  • Paseka Mako
  • Thamsanqa Gabuza
  • Onassis Mntambo
  • Marcelo Marcelo
  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 29
  • 31
  • 32
  • 36
  • 4
  • 7
  • 12
  • 16
  • 17
  • 27
  • 36
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Ryan Moon
  • George Maluleka
  • Virgil Vries
  • Kabelo Mahlasela
  • Hendrick Ekstein
  • Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

