LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Orlando Pirates

STARTING LINE-UP:
Orlando Pirates starting line-up v Sundowns:
Mpontshane, Jele, Munetsi, Mbekile, Maela, Motshwari, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Kutumela, Shonga.
Substitutes: Mabokgwane, Da Silva, Mabaso, Makola, Mntambo, Qalinge, Mulenga.
Sundowns starting line-up v Orlando Pirates: Onyango, Morena, Nascimento, Lebusa, Langerman, Kekana, Jali Maboe, Lakay, Brockie, Sirino
Substitutes: Pieterse, Mabunda, Ngcongca, Meza, Madisha, Mahlambi, Zwane
MATCH BUILD-UP:
Orlando Pirates extended their winning streak to three matches in all competitions
and their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches after beating
Polokwane City 2-1 on Tuesday.
Milutin Sredojevic’s troops are leading the Absa Premiership table with 22 points from 12 games played.
Sundowns are in third place on the league standings with 17 points from 9 matches.
They are 5 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates with three games in
hand.
Despite having been a doubtful starter, Gaston Sirino has been included in Pitso Mosimane's XI. That's a major boost for Sundowns, as he heads into this game off the back of two goals against Free State Stars.
The headline news from those teamsheets: Andile Jali has been handed a starting berth against his former team, Jeremy Brockie starts after breaking his scoring duck, and Siyabonga Mpontshane is in between the sticks for Pirates.
ORLANDO PIRATES STARTING XI: Mpontshane, Jele (c), Munetsi, Mbekile, Maela, Motshwari, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Kutumela, Shonga. SUBS: Mabokgwane, Da Silva, Mabaso, Makola, Mntambo, Qalinge, Mulenga.
MAMELODI SUNDOWNS STARTING XI: Onyango, Morena, Nascimento, Lebusa, Langerman, Kekana (c), Jali, Maboe, Lakay, Sirino, Brockie. SUBS: Pieterse, Mabunda, Ngcongca, Meza, Madisha, Mahlambi, Zwane.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Absa Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld. It's arguably the two favourites for the title going head to head.
