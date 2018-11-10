LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Orlando Pirates

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Mamelodi Sundowns
0 - 0
Orlando Pirates
2018/11/10 | 15:30 |  South African PSL | Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria |  Not Started
Absa Premiership

2018-11-10 15:00
Baden Gillion
Last Updated at 15:27
15:17
HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS:
14:41

STARTING LINE-UP:

Orlando Pirates starting line-up v Sundowns: Mpontshane, Jele, Munetsi, Mbekile, Maela, Motshwari, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Kutumela, Shonga.

Substitutes: Mabokgwane, Da Silva, Mabaso, Makola, Mntambo, Qalinge, Mulenga.
14:40

STARTING LINE-UP:

Sundowns starting line-up v Orlando Pirates: Onyango, Morena, Nascimento, Lebusa, Langerman, Kekana, Jali Maboe, Lakay, Brockie, Sirino

Substitutes: Pieterse, Mabunda, Ngcongca, Meza, Madisha, Mahlambi, Zwane
14:20

MATCH BUILD-UP:

Orlando Pirates extended their winning streak to three matches in all competitions and their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches after beating Polokwane City 2-1 on Tuesday.

Milutin Sredojevic’s troops are leading the Absa Premiership table with 22 points from 12 games played.
14:18

MATCH BUILD-UP:

Sundowns are in third place on the league standings with 17 points from 9 matches. They are 5 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates with three games in hand.
09 Nov 14:50
***KICK-OFF IS AT 15:30***
09 Nov 08:58
Bongani Zungu claims Rhulani Mokwena is the real boss at Orlando Pirates after footage showed him dismissing head coach Milutin Sredojevic on the side-line.
09 Nov 08:57
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lebohang Maboe says he welcomes being compared to the legendary Teko Modise, though he wants to make his own mark in the game.
09 Nov 08:56
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes his side have plenty of room for improvement in all departments despite topping the Absa Premiership table.
 
  • 0'

    Despite having been a doubtful starter, Gaston Sirino has been included in Pitso Mosimane's XI. That's a major boost for Sundowns, as he heads into this game off the back of two goals against Free State Stars.

  • 0'

    The headline news from those teamsheets: Andile Jali has been handed a starting berth against his former team, Jeremy Brockie starts after breaking his scoring duck, and Siyabonga Mpontshane is in between the sticks for Pirates.

  • 0'

    ORLANDO PIRATES STARTING XI: Mpontshane, Jele (c), Munetsi, Mbekile, Maela, Motshwari, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Kutumela, Shonga. SUBS: Mabokgwane, Da Silva, Mabaso, Makola, Mntambo, Qalinge, Mulenga.

  • 0'

    MAMELODI SUNDOWNS STARTING XI: Onyango, Morena, Nascimento, Lebusa, Langerman, Kekana (c), Jali, Maboe, Lakay, Sirino, Brockie. SUBS: Pieterse, Mabunda, Ngcongca, Meza, Madisha, Mahlambi, Zwane.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Absa Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld. It's arguably the two favourites for the title going head to head.

  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Mosa Lebusa
  • Ricardo Nascimento
  • Tebogo Langerman
  • Andile Jali
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Denis Onyango
  • Jeremy Brockie
  • Lyle Lakay
  • Gaston Sirino
  • Thapelo Morena
  • Lebohang Maboe
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
  • Happy Jele
  • Justin Shonga
  • Xola Mlambo
  • Innocent Maela
  • Thabiso Kutumela
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Marshall Munetsi
  • Asavela Mbekile
  • Siyabonga Mpontshane
  • Maliele Pule
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Jose Draegertt
  • Tiyani Mabunda
  • Anele Ngcongca
  • Themba Zwane
  • Reyaad Pieterse
  • Motjeka Madisha
  • Phakamani Mahlambi
  • Mpho Makola
  • Thabo Qalinge
  • Jackson Mabokgwane
  • Augustine Mulenga
  • Onassis Mntambo
  • Caio Marcelo
  • Abel Mabaso

