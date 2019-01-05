LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
17' Walusimbi is played through by Billiat and darts forward in the 18th area but Mweene comes out and the Chiefs player pulls the trigger too late for it to hit the target.
However, would not have counted as the flag was raised for offside!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
A throw in for the Chiefs but they give a free kick away and Sundowns win the advantage.
We are in the final 15 minutes of the first half and the pace of the game has dropped a bit after that break.
Castro is getting some medical attention as he is cramping. The Sundowns keeper is also down and asking for some medical treatment.
Walusimbi gets the ball on the left and he should have slotted that into the goal, but instead he pulls it back and crosses it to a Sundowns player.
Almost a second goal for Katsande as he tries to drills the corner kick into goal but his shot goal wide.
We are halfway through the first half and Castro looks to attack but Sundowns block him giving away a corner to the hosts.
Poor defending from the Chiefs and Sundowns almost make them pay as Laffor tries to drill the ball into goal but Chiefs get back in time. Score remains on 1-1.
Offside! Chiefs keep probing and they are looking to attack from the left again but Walusimbi is caught offside.
Even contest again after Katsande's goal and this could be an exciting game if one of these sides takes the lead.
GOAL, CHIEFS, KATSANDE! 1-1: There is the equaliser, nice free kick and Katsande is left unmarked as the ball comes to him on the far end. He adjusts and heads the ball into the goal.
Chiefs win a free kick on the right as Ekstein is brought down by Mabunda.
First corner of the afternoon as Chiefs will look for their opening goal.
The opening minutes of this game have been busy and frantic from both sides. Both looking to control the ball more and attack.
Sundowns have the early lead but Chiefs will look to attack more and probe away at their goal.
Chiefs look to attack but are caught offside and the flag goes up.
GOAL, SUNDOWNS, LAFFOR! 0-1: Early goal, big goal for the Sundowns. Laffor cuts in, then passes the ball only to get it back and Laffor beats the keeper to score a big goal.
Sundowns are in their white kit, Chiefs are in all gold.
Kick-off! The first half begins.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PSL clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns from the FNB stadium.
Chiefs: 16. Vries, 36. Ntiya-Ntiya, 4. Cardoso, 5. Booysen, 29. Walusimbi, 31. Katsande, 12. Maluleka, 27. Ekstein, 21. Manyama, 11. Billiat, 8. Castro.
Subs: 44. Bvuma, 25. Parker, 26. Gordinho, 20. Hadebe, 17. Mahlasela, 7. Moon, 10. Ntshangase.
Sundowns: 1. Mweene, 2. Lebusa, 27. Morena, 3. Nascimento, 3. Coetzee, 8. Kekana, 13. Mabunda, 26. Sirino, 33. Maboe, 28. Laffor, 22. Brockie.
Subs: 31. Pieterse, 16. Ngcongca, 15. Mohomi, 34. Mahlambi, 23. Lakay, 21. Mkhulise, 32. Madisha.
A big game for both teams at the start of the new year. Chiefs are 7th on the log and Mamelodi Sundowns are 6th with just one point separating the two sides.
Amakhosi have won their last three games just before the Christmas break and will look to win this one too.
Sundowns have not lost a single game this season and they will look to maintain that record.
Sundowns will be without the services of Denis Onyango, Andile Jali, Wayne Arendse, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.
