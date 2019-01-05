NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE
Kaizer Chiefs
1 - 1
Mamelodi Sundowns
2019-01-05 | 15:30 |  South African Premier Soccer League | FNB Stadium |  First Half
Absa Premiership

LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

2019-01-05 15:10
Tashreeq Vardien
Last Updated at 16:06
16:04
30' Final 15 minutes now. Can either side take the lead into half-time? 
16:02
28' Bit of a stop now as Castro receives medical attention for what seems to be for cramps.
16:01
27' Walusimbi gets the ball on the left and he should have slotted that into the goal, but instead he pulls it back and crosses it to a Sundowns player.
15:54
23' KATSANDE! The Zimbabwean is the only one alert in the penalty area as his strike from a corner is whiskers away from the target. 
15:53
22' The anticipation is good from Castro as he attacks the ball in the 18th area but Rivaldo strong and blocks the South Americans effort. Corner to Chiefs.
15:51
20' Maboe darts forward and by passes two Chiefs defenders and squares the ball to on coming Sundonws players and Laffor is charging towards the ball and strikes the ball but it crashes into a yellow shirt.
15:49
18' Chiefs continuing to probe. Sundowns continue to play on the counter attack.
15:49

17' Walusimbi is played through by Billiat and darts forward in the 18th area but Mweene comes out and the Chiefs player pulls the trigger too late for it to hit the target.

However, would not have counted as the flag was raised for offside!
15:46
Willard Katsande levels matters for Kaizer Chiefs. Good spell of play for the home side. Sundowns were sitting ducks since taking the lead. GAME ON!
15:44
14' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!
15:44
11' Ekstein and Billiat doing the most going forward. They look fresh and hungry. Sundowns just sitting back at the moment. 
15:41
8' Chiefs passing the ball around much better at the moment looking and probing Sundowns defence. 
15:37
5' Rivaldo back in the Sundowns starting XI following a lengthy layoff from injury. It's been just over two years since his move to Celtic in Scotland was called off because of a failed medical. 
15:36
The perfect start for Sundowns. Should make matters interesting. Chiefs can't rest on there laurels here. 
15:34
Superb goal from Laffor as good passing from Sirino sees the winger tap in from close range.
15:33
3' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!
15:31
1' Jeremy Brockie gets the first-half underway at FNB Stadium!
15:29

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lebusa, Morena, Nascimento, Coetzee, Kekana, Mabunda, Sirino, Maboe, Laffor, Brockie.

Subs: Pieterse, Ngcongca, Mohomi, Mahlambi, Lakay, Mkhulise, Madisha.
15:28

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Vries, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Booysen, Walusimbi, Katsande, Maluleka, Ekstein, Manyama, Billiat, Castro.

Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Gordinho, Hadebe, Mahlasela, Moon, Ntshangase.
20:03
*** KICK-OFF IS ON SATURDAY AT 15:30 ***
20:02
And with a match against league leaders Wits to follow after Sundowns, the players know the next two games will be crucial in the context of the season as a whole.
19:59
Chiefs will be without their captain, Itumeleng Khune, due to a shoulder injury, but they look set to be boosted by the return of Khama Billiat, who is approaching full fitness.
19:58
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane knows that the job will not be easy, but is backing his charges to do the job.
19:58
Since Ernst Middendorp took over as head coach, however, Amakhosi have won three games in all competitions, scoring seven goals without conceding.
19:58
The Brazilians are definitely on the up, however, having claimed 11 points from a possible 15 in their last five PSL outings, compared to just seven points for Chiefs.
19:57
The Glamour Boys are coming off a 1-0 win over Supersport - a welcome bounce back after a disappointing 2-1 loss at Golden Arrows - while Sundowns last outing was a lackluster goalless draw against Baroka.
19:56
Sundowns currently lie in fifth place on 22 points, eight off the lead, with Chiefs a further point back in sixth.
19:56
For both sides, the match provides an opportunity to pick up a valuable three points and put some pressure on the likes of Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at the top of the table.
19:56

WELCOME! WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
 
Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns
  • 1 Goals 1
    • 14' Willard Katsande
    • 3' Anthony Laffor
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Mario Booysen
  • Leonardo Castro
  • Khama Billiat
  • George Maluleka
  • Virgil Vries
  • Lebogang Manyama
  • Hendrick Ekstein
  • Godfrey Walusimbi
  • Willard Katsande
  • Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya
  • 4
  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 31
  • 36
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 8
  • 13
  • 22
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 40
  • Kennedy Mweene
  • Mosa Lebusa
  • Ricardo Nascimento
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Tiyani Mabunda
  • Jeremy Brockie
  • Gaston Sirino
  • Thapelo Morena
  • Anthony Laffor
  • Lebohang Maboe
  • Rivaldo Coetzee
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Ryan Moon
  • Siphelele Ntshangase
  • Kabelo Mahlasela
  • Teenage Hadebe
  • Bernard Parker
  • Lorenzo Gordinho
  • Bruce Bvuma
  • 7
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 25
  • 26
  • 44
  • 15
  • 16
  • 21
  • 23
  • 31
  • 32
  • 34
  • Lucky Mohomi
  • Anele Ngcongca
  • Sphelele Mkhulise
  • Lyle Lakay
  • Reyaad Pieterse
  • Motjeka Madisha
  • Phakamani Mahlambi

