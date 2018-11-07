NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE
Kaizer Chiefs
0 - 0
Black Leopards
2018/11/07 | 19:30 |  South African PSL | FNB Stadium, Johannesburg |  First Half
Absa Premiership

LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Black Leopards

2018-11-07 18:45
Tashreeq Vardien
Post a comment
Last Updated at 19:36
19:33
2' Dax replacing Maluleka in Chiefs' starting XI after the former Ajax midfielder returned from injury on Sunday in their win against SuperSport United. 
19:30
1' First-half is underway ...
19:29

LEAGUE RECORD (since 2001/02)

Home: P W D L GF GA

Chiefs 9 3 3 3 13 10
Leopards 9 2 1 6 9 18

Away: P W D L GF GA

Chiefs 9 6 1 2 18 9
Leopards 9 3 3 3 10 13
19:27
Teams are walking out of the tunnel as the pre-match proceedings get underway ...
19:27
Black Leopards XI: Ndlovu, Katjiukua, Munganga, Munyai, Zulu, Nene, Nange, Khutlang, Hlongwane, Kapinga, Musonda.
19:26
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune , Mphahlele, Hadebe, Booysen, Walusimbi, Katsande, Andrianarimanana, Zuma, Billiat, Zulu, Castro.
11:00
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 19:30 ***
10:59
Rama describes Chiefs goal as 'moment of madness'
10:59
Solinas sings the praises of Maluleka for Chiefs
10:57
Chiefs starlet in 'stable' condition after car crash
10:54
Meanwhile, Leopards have reported no notable injury concerns.
10:53
In team news, Joseph Molangoane is out with a long term injury while Wiseman Meyiwa is a doubt after recently being involved in a car accident. Lebogang Manyama is also doubtful due to a fractured elbow.
10:53
Meanwhile, Leopards have started slowly on their return to the top flight with nine points from nine matches, though they did hold Chiefs to a 1-1 draw after extra time in their TKO Round-of-16 tie on 21 October.
10:53
In their previous clash in the PSL, the Glamour Boys suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates and have dropped to seventh in the standings on 14 points, six behind leaders Bidvest Wits.
10:49
Chiefs come into the contest having beaten SuperSport United 1-0 in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final on Sunday, however, are winless in the league during their previous three matches.
10:49
Amakhosi will look to get back to winning ways in the Premiership when they meet an unpredictable Lidoda Duvha in Wednesday's clash at FNB Stadium.
10:47

MIDWEEK CLASSIC, WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards.
 
  • 4'

    It's been a relatively slow start to the game, with the teams still sizing each other up. Ndlovu did make an early save, but it was a comfortable one. At the other end, Leopards are flagged for offside now.

  • 1'

    KICK-OFF! Castro gets the match underway for the Glamour Boys. By their high standards, they haven't attracted a particularly sizeable crowd tonight.

  • 0'

    Phillip Tinyani is the referee for tonight's clash. He conducts the coin toss with the two captains -- Itumeleng Khune and Marks Munyai.

  • 0'

    The last time these sides met, Amakhosi knocked Lidoda Duvha out of this year's Telkom Knockout last 16 on penalties. Chiefs head into this match in seventh place in the league, while Leopards sit 12th.

  • 0'

    BLACK LEOPARDS STARTING XI: K. Ndlovu, Munyai, Katjiukua, Munganga, Zulu, Khutlang, Nene, Nange, Hlongwane, Musonda, Kapinga. SUBS: Muleka, Ndou, Tshepe, Mahangwahaya, Mokoena, Mhlongo, T. Ndlovu.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium.

  • 0'

    Siyabonga Ngezana is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the Telkom Knockout quarter-final win over SuperSport United. However, there is still no room for Daniel Cardoso in Giovanni Solinas' XI. Instead, Teenage Hadebe starts.

  • 0'

    KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Hadebe, Booysen, Walusimbi, Katsande, Andrianarimanana, Zuma, Zulu, Billiat Castro. SUBS: Bvuma, Cardoso, Maluleka, Ekstein, Jayiya, Moon, Ntshangase.

Jump to
top
Kaizer Chiefs Black Leopards
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Mario Booysen
  • Arohasina Andrianarimanana
  • Leonardo Castro
  • Khama Billiat
  • Teenage Hadebe
  • Philani Zulu
  • Dumisani Zuma
  • Godfrey Walusimbi
  • Willard Katsande
  • Itumeleng Khune
  • 2
  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 11
  • 20
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 31
  • 32
  • 4
  • 5
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 17
  • 20
  • 22
  • 28
  • 33
  • Tumelo Khutlang
  • Marks Munyai
  • Mwape Musonda
  • Lesedi Kapinga
  • Pentjie Zulu
  • Phathutshedzo Nange
  • Lifa Hlongwane
  • Eden Nene
  • King Ndlovu
  • Jean Munganga
  • Chris Katjiukua
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Ryan Moon
  • Siphelele Ntshangase
  • George Maluleka
  • Bhongolwethu Jayiya
  • Hendrick Ekstein
  • Bruce Bvuma
  • 4
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 27
  • 44
  • 3
  • 10
  • 24
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • Thivhavhudzi Ndou
  • Karabo Tshepe
  • Ivan Mahangwahaya
  • Thabiso Mokoena
  • Joseph Mhlongo
  • Themba Ndlovu
  • Rotshidzwa Muleka

Read News24’s Comments Policy

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 