LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Black Leopards

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
LEAGUE RECORD (since 2001/02)
Home: P W D L GF GA
Chiefs 9 3 3 3 13 10Leopards 9 2 1 6 9 18
Away: P W D L GF GA
Chiefs 9 6 1 2 18 9Leopards 9 3 3 3 10 13
MIDWEEK CLASSIC, WELCOME!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards.
It's been a relatively slow start to the game, with the teams still sizing each other up. Ndlovu did make an early save, but it was a comfortable one. At the other end, Leopards are flagged for offside now.
KICK-OFF! Castro gets the match underway for the Glamour Boys. By their high standards, they haven't attracted a particularly sizeable crowd tonight.
Phillip Tinyani is the referee for tonight's clash. He conducts the coin toss with the two captains -- Itumeleng Khune and Marks Munyai.
The last time these sides met, Amakhosi knocked Lidoda Duvha out of this year's Telkom Knockout last 16 on penalties. Chiefs head into this match in seventh place in the league, while Leopards sit 12th.
BLACK LEOPARDS STARTING XI: K. Ndlovu, Munyai, Katjiukua, Munganga, Zulu, Khutlang, Nene, Nange, Hlongwane, Musonda, Kapinga. SUBS: Muleka, Ndou, Tshepe, Mahangwahaya, Mokoena, Mhlongo, T. Ndlovu.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium.
Siyabonga Ngezana is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the Telkom Knockout quarter-final win over SuperSport United. However, there is still no room for Daniel Cardoso in Giovanni Solinas' XI. Instead, Teenage Hadebe starts.
KAIZER CHIEFS STARTING XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Hadebe, Booysen, Walusimbi, Katsande, Andrianarimanana, Zuma, Zulu, Billiat Castro. SUBS: Bvuma, Cardoso, Maluleka, Ekstein, Jayiya, Moon, Ntshangase.
Jump totop
Read News24’s Comments Policy