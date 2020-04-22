Khoza: Finishing the season will be a challenge

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors will meet at the end of the month to discuss how best to complete the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

All sporting activities were suspended last month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Speculation as to how to begin playing again has been circulating, with the prospect of playing behind closed doors previously suggested.

But in an interview with IOL website, PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza said any decision is dependent on government guidelines.

He said: "The executive will be meeting on the last Thursday of this month to discuss how we will move forward.

"Our most important challenge is how to finish the league. Fortunately, we've got the guideline from FIFA that for any resumption of any activity, the government must give you a thumbs up."

He added: "We haven’t discussed scenarios with our members. The most important thing (at our last meeting) was to deal with the issues of how we use our voice in helping the government to flatten the curve.

"That's why in our meeting we said we were hoping to finish by the 30th of June. But FIFA has come with new guidelines that the leagues can be extended until the end of July. As it stands our desire is to finish the season."

- TEAMtalk media