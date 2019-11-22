NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Highlands Park boss supports Madlala as PSL CEO

2019-11-22 12:20
Mato Madlala
Mato Madlala (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Sy Lerman

Cape Town - It has been described widely in the past as bizarre and inappropriate that a club owner, in particular, should simultaneously fill the role as the acting PSL CEO for the past four years.

But Highlands Park chairperson Brad Kaftel, has among others, come out in support of articulate and amiable Golden Arrows boss, Mato Madlala, continuing to fill the top executive position of South Africa's professional soccer league organisation at the same time as her club commitments - basing the argument on the old maxim "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

"I agree," said Kaftel, "that there is an element of a conflict of interest in the appointment and I'm not sure I would have supported it when it was first announced by chairman Irvin Khoza all those years ago.

"But as matters have turned out Mato (Madlala) has done an impeccable job in dove-tailing her dual jobs and with everything progressing smoothly and no hint of any conflict of interest, should we really look to making a change right now?"

Despite this Khoza, who initially suggested appointing Madlala as acting CEO, admitted he was coming under increasing pressure to transform the role into one with a permanent label - by offering it to the Arrows supremo, or if she declines it on the basis of her club connection, launch a search for a replacement.

"But the PSL chairman admits it is a tricky situation in view of its ambiguity - especially with clubs informing him that Madlala was "doing such a good job."

For Khoza it appears a case of finding himself between the devil and the deep blue sea as to how to settle the unusual CEO situation, with criticism facing him no matter what decision he ultimately makes.

And with Kaftel and other top club officials now supporting the current, if unusual CEO situation as it stands, Khoza might well back-track to his initial stance and not seek to "fix it" if it isn't broken.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
James Dalton: I'm proud to be a Springbok again Barbarians too strong for gallant Brazil FEEL GOOD | Kolisi invites schoolboy who cried in appreciation over signed boots to awards night Faf pokes fun at English club team-mate Whiteley out of Super Rugby 2020, playing career in balance
Rugby's Superhero Sunday set for shift to Jo'burg? SuperSport to broadcast Federer v Nadal duel in Cape Town Ex-Bok on doping in SA accusations: Critics have a point Highlands Park boss supports Madlala as PSL CEO England legend picks SA duo in best ever XI

Fixtures
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Highlands Park v Wits, Makhulong Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 27 November 2019
Stellenbosch v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v SuperSport United, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Black Leopards, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Saturday, 30 November 2019
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Cape Town City v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 18:00
Black Leopards v Golden Arrows, Thohoyandou Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 