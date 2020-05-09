Jordaan admits PSL decision is complicated

Danny Jordaan says it would be massively complicated to ensure the safety of supporters should the Premier Soccer League return while Covid-19 is still prevalent in South Africa.

The SAFA President acknowledged a whole host of complications with restarting the league too early and potentially endangering people's lives.

Speaking to IOL, Jordaan reflected on the situation as it affects at home and the entire world.

He said: "The curve is spiking again. Death and infections are increasing. We can also not say that we are going to play while the curve is going up. It's not in our hands really.

"In the English FA, Liverpool are 25 points clear of rivals Manchester City. They are saying if they play behind closed doors and Liverpool wins, there’s a minimum of 70 000 supporters that will go to the streets and celebrate - now where’s social distancing?"

Jordaan added: "You can't just look on the field but you must also think of the spectators. If Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates play behind closed doors, the 90 000 supporters that were supposed to get to FNB Stadium, where will they go? Are they sitting at home? They'll go to the shebeens and taverns.

"If Chiefs win the league, the supporters will go to the street and go crazy. It's a complicated thing. That's why you must think about all these things. That's why you can't just say you must 'sanitise the stadium, test people and players before they go to the stadium'."

- TEAMtalk media