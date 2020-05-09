NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Jordaan admits PSL decision is complicated

2020-05-09 13:22
Danny Jordaan
Danny Jordaan (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Danny Jordaan says it would be massively complicated to ensure the safety of supporters should the Premier Soccer League return while Covid-19 is still prevalent in South Africa.

The SAFA President acknowledged a whole host of complications with restarting the league too early and potentially endangering people's lives.

Speaking to IOL, Jordaan reflected on the situation as it affects at home and the entire world.

He said: "The curve is spiking again. Death and infections are increasing. We can also not say that we are going to play while the curve is going up. It's not in our hands really.

"In the English FA, Liverpool are 25 points clear of rivals Manchester City. They are saying if they play behind closed doors and Liverpool wins, there’s a minimum of 70 000 supporters that will go to the streets and celebrate - now where’s social distancing?"

Jordaan added: "You can't just look on the field but you must also think of the spectators. If Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates play behind closed doors, the 90 000 supporters that were supposed to get to FNB Stadium, where will they go? Are they sitting at home? They'll go to the shebeens and taverns.

"If Chiefs win the league, the supporters will go to the street and go crazy. It's a complicated thing. That's why you must think about all these things. That's why you can't just say you must 'sanitise the stadium, test people and players before they go to the stadium'."

- TEAMtalk media

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
New Bulls chief Rathbone can't wait to learn from Jake Le Clos calls for rival Sun to be stripped of Rio gold Clyde Rathbone opens up: Why I chose Wallabies over Springboks Rathbone reveals depression struggle after injury-enforced retirement The year the Bulls fired Kitch Christie at his hospital bed
Walters admits leaving Springboks is 'bittersweet' Pirates midfielder Motshwari may have contracted Covid-19 while shopping Proudfoot: Differences between Rassie and Eddie 'eye-opening' Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD Premier League does not yet have 'green light', minister warns

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 May 2020
Wits v Polokwane City, Bidvest Stadium 15:00
Cape Town City v SuperSport United, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Bloemfontein Celtic v Maritzburg United, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:00
AmaZulu v Highlands Park, King Zwelithini Stadium 15:00
Mamelodi Sundowns v Black Leopards, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 15:00
Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 