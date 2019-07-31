Injury forces Bafana goalkeeper into early retirement

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates confirmed on Wednesday that goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has been forced to retire due to a recurring ankle injury.

The Soweto giants confirmed that after consulting independent medical experts, a decision was made that the 29-year-old would have to prematurely end his playing career.

Khuzwayo is a product of the Orlando Pirates youth development academy and returned to the club from rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking to the club's website, Khuzwayo said: "It was a great feeling to come back to the club, unfortunately due to my ankle, I was unable to fulfil my dream. I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do however due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists it was said that I wouldn’t be able to play at an elite level."

"For this reason I can no longer continue the way I wanted to."

"I would like to thank all the supporters who have been behind me from the day I joined this club. They were the main reason behind my motivation and drive to get better. They’ll always hold a special place in my heart. To management, especially the Chairman, thank you for all you have done for me."

Khuzwayo made four appearances for Bafana Bafana making his debut in 2012 against Equatorial Guinea.