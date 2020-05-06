Hunt: I want to coach at the World Cup

Gavin Hunt says he has more chance of coaching Ghana or Zambia than he has of getting a chance with Bafana Bafana.

The 55-year-old is one of South Africa's most experienced and successful football coaches, having steered SuperSport United to three successive Premier Soccer League titles before winning the league with Bidvest Wits in 2017.

He also has a number of cup honours and has been PSL coach of the year twice.

Hunt revealed he has held talks with the Black Stars as he remains keen to coach at a World Cup.

IOL reported Hunt as saying: "I want to coach at the World Cup. That has to be the ultimate. Be it Ghana or somewhere, I don't know.

"There was a bit of talk with Ghana at one stage, but in Ghana, they have five presidents, and everyone is an agent.

"It was just talk on the phone call. Zambia also (wanted me) when Kalusha Bwalya (was still the president of the Zambian Football Association) after Herve Renard left."

The former Seven Stars and Moroka Swallows manager explained that he was interviewed for the Bafana post on a number of occasions, but says he never stood a chance of landing the job.

"When you walk into the room and you don’t know any of the people that will interview you, that’s a problem," Hunt said.

"I always say with the national team job, no matter where in the world, they’ve got to identify the person that they want and interview him.

"I remember in 2010, myself, Steve Komphela and Gordon Igesund, we would go into the room like little schoolboys. We went there one by one and we had 45 minutes to do the presentation. I said, 'what am going talk about in 45 minutes. You ask me the question and then I'll talk'.

"It was crazy times. Interesting, you learn from those situations."

