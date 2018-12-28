He's back! Ertugral makes PSL return with Maritzburg

Cape Town - Maritzburg United have confirmed the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral as their new head coach following the sacking of Fadlu Davids.

The appointment was confirmed by Maritzburg chairperson Farouk Kadodia on Friday.

United, having finished 4th in the PSL last season under Davids in what was their most successful campaign ever, but they have struggled immensely in 2018/19 having won just one of 14 matches to sit bottom of the log.

Ertugral, who has coached Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs but was most recently at Ajax Cape Town between 2017 and 2018, has no shortage of experience.

"His project will be to get us out of relegation and then of course continue to build," Kadodia said.

"His expertise is in promoting youth so beyond saving relegation we are confident that we will see a lot of younger players promoted."