Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe dies

Lamontville Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe died in the early hours of Monday morning, the club's chairperson Mato Madlala has confirmed.

In a statement confirming Mngwengwe’s death, Madlala said she was saddened by the 30-year-old’s passing.

The cause of death was, however, still unknown.

"I am saddened by the passing away of Nkanyiso," Madlala said.

"I remember when he first arrived at Arrows as a promising footballer, full of energy. He was always ready to fight for the team and acquitted himself very well over the years.

"I would like to extend my condolences to Nkanyiso’s family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult moment."

The centre back made his Arrows debut in 2013, signed from Umngeni City, and made over 100 appearances for the Durban-based club.

