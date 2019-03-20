Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United goalkeeper dies

Cape Town - Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Arthur Bartman, who enjoyed a journeyman career of nearly 20 seasons, died at the age of 46 on Tuesday.

Bartman's untimely death was confirmed by his hometown club, Maritzburg United, who he served with distinction as a player and goalkeeper coach after announcing his retirement.

"The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach‚ Arthur Bartman," the club said in a statement on Twitter.



"Prayers and thoughts go out to the Bartman family during this time. You will always be a part of the Team of Choice."

The cause of Bartman's death - was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg - was not confirmed by the club.

Bartman made his debut in the top-flight for African Wanderers in the 1997/1998 season and went on to represent 15 clubs over the course of his career.

He is best known for representing Kaizer Chiefs after completing a move to the Soweto giants as a 36-year-old veteran when the club faced a goalkeeper crisis.

The experienced shot-stopper went on to star for AmaKhosi during two seasons at the club, winning back-to-back Telkom Knockout trophies before retiring in 2013.

Rest In Peace, Arthur ??



The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach, Arthur Bartman. Prayers and thoughts go out to the Bartman family during this time. You will always be a part of the Team of Choice.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Sbtj9J6GJG — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 19, 2019

CTCFC Family has learnt with sadness of the passing of legendary goalkeeper, Arthur Bartman. Our prayers and thoughts are with Bartman family during this time.



Rest In Peace AB ?????? pic.twitter.com/zoBxBLa1lQ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 19, 2019

Farewell, Arthur ??



It’s a sad time for South African football as we collectively mourn the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper, Arthur Bartman. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Rest well, Grootman. #Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/AY8NusyqtK — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) March 20, 2019