Absa Premiership

Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United goalkeeper dies

2019-03-20 07:43
Arthur Bartman
Arthur Bartman.
Cape Town - Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Arthur Bartman, who enjoyed a journeyman career of nearly 20 seasons, died at the age of 46 on Tuesday.

Bartman's untimely death was confirmed by his hometown club, Maritzburg United, who he served with distinction as a player and goalkeeper coach after announcing his retirement.

"The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach‚ Arthur Bartman," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

"Prayers and thoughts go out to the Bartman family during this time. You will always be a part of the Team of Choice."

The cause of Bartman's death - was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg - was not confirmed by the club.

Bartman made his debut in the top-flight for African Wanderers in the 1997/1998 season and went on to represent 15 clubs over the course of his career.

He is best known for representing Kaizer Chiefs after completing a move to the Soweto giants as a 36-year-old veteran when the club faced a goalkeeper crisis.

The experienced shot-stopper went on to star for AmaKhosi during two seasons at the club, winning back-to-back Telkom Knockout trophies before retiring in 2013.

 

