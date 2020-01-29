NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
FEEL GOOD | Chiefs make a die-hard fan's dream come true

2020-01-29 08:25
Kaizer Motaung and Robert Moropa
Kaizer Motaung and Robert Moropa (Supplied)
Cape Town – Absa Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs went the extra mile to surprise lifelong fan Robert Moropa during his farewell from the University of Pretoria (UP).

Moropa, who stepped down as the director of the Department of Library Services earlier this month, is a die-hard Amakhosi supporter and with the club celebrating their 50th birthday, he received not one, but TWO, surprises at his farewell function.

The first surprise was when club representatives arrived at his farewell, shocking not only Moropa, but everyone in attendance.

The second surprise was equally special.

Moropa was invited to be a part of the 50th anniversary campaign at which he got to meet Chiefs founder and chairperson, Kaizer Motaung.

"I have followed Kaizer Chiefs from their inception and used to listen to radio commentary on their games, as there was no TV in South Africa then," Moropa told Primarashni Gower of UP.

"Kaizer Motaung has built a huge brand and has stayed relevant with changing trends. Running a football club today is different from 50 years ago."

Moropa said he could not believe that he was in Motaung's presence as they also presented him with a new 2019/20 season jersey.

"Wearing this jersey represents 50 years of history," Moropa said.

"I'm elated to be part of the first few to wear this jersey. This is a gift I will never forget.

"Being part of this campaign is amazing.

"It really means a lot to me. I wish my team success over the next 50 years."

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Images courtesy of UP

