NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

EXCLUSIVE | CT City boss Comitis: A man with a plan for a new stadium

2020-04-22 11:58
John Comitis
John Comitis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24

Cape Town City owner John Comitis remains optimistic that the Absa Premiership side will have their own stadium despite the City of Cape Town slowing down the process.

The Citizens acquired the Premier Soccer League (PSL) status of Mpumalanga Black Aces back in 2016 and have since gained popularity in the Mother City.

However, filling up Cape Town Stadium (55 000-seater) and Athlone Stadium (34 000) has been an issue as only home matches against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns attract those kinds of numbers.

Comitis, a former joint-owner of Ajax Cape Town, has been passionate about building a 10 000-seater stadium since 2017 with hopes of filling it to capacity for every home match.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Comitis revealed that with no football taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic, he felt that when some kind of normality returns the stadium project could be just what the South African economy needs.

"I hope the City of Cape Town grants us and pushes all the necessary buttons for us to achieve this, because it will employ 400 people," Comitis said.

"This project has an economic impact of R1.5 billion over the next 25 years. We can't ignore this kind of stimulus in the economy.

"I've been pressing every day for the last two and a half years and I have never let up once. I haven't stopped believing it is the right thing to do.

"It's the right thing for football, it is the right thing for the city, and you know we need a flagship product like rugby has enjoyed over the years.

"There is a process and we can't skip any moves, we have to go through it. To me, these kinds of stimulus projects are what they're going to be looking for now with the downturn and our junk status.

"People aren’t brave when these things happen. When there is a willingness ... I think it should be pressed on by the powers that be."

City will have to share Cape Town Stadium with Western Province and the Stormers from next year after the City of Cape Town struck a deal with the Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU).

Western Province and the Stormers have been playing their matches at Newlands stadium, which will now almost certainly be destroyed at the end of the year, reportedly for housing and retail developments.

The problem with the move to the Cape Town Stadium is that the soccer and rugby seasons clash in South Africa, which creates another hurdle for Comitis' club.

"With respect, they went on and did a deal with rugby under our noses and they’ve given them a long term lease," Comitis said.

"I know we fit in there somewhere, but I don’t know to what extent. So, how is this going to work out?

"Imagine Ajax (Cape Town) comes up (promoted from the GladAfrica Championship) to the PSL as well ... how is it going to work out for us? And this was a Soccer World Cup stadium (in 2010).

"When I saw that, I said to myself, 'hang on a minute, either they (City of Cape Town) have a plan or they obviously believe that they will assist us to achieve our objective to get a football stadium for Cape Town City'.

"They've got to be seeing that, or they're going to end up in a political hot potato with us putting pressure on the City on a stadium that we all want to use.

"We're not asking for any money, we’re doing it with our own money, just give us the right to do it."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
A DECADE LATER | Bakkies has no regrets head-butting All Black Boks: The post-RWC record they’ll battle to beat WHO WINS? | Greatest Springbok XV v Greatest All Blacks XV Even the Springboks would struggle in Six Nations - Goosen Jantjies has time, talent to become Springbok great
DOWN HEROES' ALLEY | The magnetism of Eddie Barlow Pichot wants 'front foot' World Rugby with chairperson bid Coronavirus | Careers of Proteas legends hang in the balance Pienaar's 'inside info' helped lure Steyn back to Bloemfontein NFL superstar Brady kicked out of park closed due to virus

Fixtures
Friday, 24 April 2020
Wits v Kaizer Chiefs, Moses Mabhida Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 25 April 2020
Stellenbosch v Chippa United, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Cape Town City, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:00
Mamelodi Sundowns v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 18:00
Highlands Park v Maritzburg United, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 26 April 2020
Bloemfontein Celtic v Polokwane City, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:00
AmaZulu v Black Leopards, King Zwelithini Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 