Absa Premiership

Downs confident Brockie will score soon

2018-02-06 07:18
Jeremy Brockie (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Mamelodi Sundowns technical team are confident that newly-signed striker Jeremy Brockie will soon be tallying up his goal count.

The New Zealand international completed what was reported to be a big-money move when he joined Sundowns in the January transfer window from cross-town rivals SuperSport United.

The 29-year-old has made one start and two substitute appearances so far, totalling just over 100 minutes, but is yet to score.

Indeed, he's failed to hit the net since scoring for SuperSport in a 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic last October, a run of 14 matches.

But Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident Brockie will soon be amongst the goals once he's settled in at Chloorkop.

"We are very satisfied with what he has done, you must remember that it is a very short space of time, he is coming from a team that plays differently from us," he said.

"That adaptation process never takes a very short period of time, but we know what he can do and I am also sure that he knows what he can do and that is the reason why we have him."

Sundowns are next in action on Friday when they play Cape Town All Stars in a Nedbank Cup last 32 game at Athlone.

Kick-off is at 20:00.

World Cup referees gather in Qatar

2018-02-06 08:40

