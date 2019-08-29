NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana

2019-08-29 13:09
David Kekana
David Kekana (Twitter)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has paid tribute to late sports analyst David Kekana who passed away recently.

Kekana tragically died following a lengthy battle with diabetes.

Khumalo said his friend was a valuable contributor to South African football and he would be dearly missed.

He told Soccer Laduma: "Another football fraternity stalwart has, sadly, been lost. 2019 has not been good to us, as we've lost a number of our people this year already.

"Let me express my heartfelt condolences to David Kekana's family, friends, colleagues and the entire football fraternity.

"David Kekana was a true gentleman in his own right. From a number of encounters with David, I always knew that he was one of my fans, one of my friends and one of my brothers.”

He revealed that Kekana was working on a small DVD project detailing the Khumalo’s dominance in creating goals.

"I'm singing his praises because David was a true gentleman. We were in one WhatsApp group where we chatted about a lot of things and I've never seen him argue with anyone.

"He was on the verge of compiling a DVD that showed how I used to create goals, dominate the opposition, among other things.

"I don't know where he was headed to with this, but he just told me he wanted to get permission to work on that project and I was more than happy for him to do it."

