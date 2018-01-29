NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

CT City v 'Downs forced to move from CT Stadium

2018-01-29 13:42
John Comitis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Friday's Absa Premiership top-of-the-table clash between Cape Town City FC and Mamelodi Sundowns has been moved to Athlone Stadium to accommodate the Cape Town 10s.

The match had originally been scheduled to take place at the Cape Town Stadium, which was built specifically for football and the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

However, it appears rugby has once again upstaged football by forcing a mouth-watering Absa Premiership tie away from the preferred venue.

In addition, playing the game in Athlone comes with some degree of risk as the stadium's playing pitch was condemned just a few months ago.

The 46-year-old facility also has to contend with high winds at times as the incomplete stadium structure fails to keep out the Cape's renowned elements which can also potentially affect the quality of a fixture.

It is not the first time that rugby has taken precedence over football in the Mother City.

In December 2017 both City and Ajax Cape Town were forced to move fixtures at the Cape Town Stadium due to the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament.

With Athlone at the time deemed unplayable, both clubs had to play 'home' games outside of the province.

Kick-off is set for 20:00.

Proteas celebrate Vernon Philander's 50th Test
 
 
