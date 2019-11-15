NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

CT City star handed 6-month ban for shove on referee

2019-11-15 12:43
Mpho Makola
Mpho Makola (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was on Friday handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee for a shove on a match official during a Telkom Knockout encounter against Kaizer Chiefs.

Makola was found guilty of pushing referee Abongile Tom after he awarded a penalty to Kaizer Chiefs in a 4-2 penalty-shootout win for the Soweto giants at Cape Town Stadium on October 19.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder reacted badly after Tom adjudged defender Taariq Fielies to have handled the ball in the area when trying to block a Khama Billiat shot at goal in the 28th minute.

Tom brandished yellow cards to both Fielies for the handball and to Makola for his reaction to the awarding of the penalty.

"The PSL Disciplinary Committee has handed a six month ban to Cape Town City FC player, Mpho Makola. Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official, Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium on October 19," the PSL confirmed in a statement.

The NSL Handbook rule 57.2 details the specific sanctions against any individual found guilty of misconduct against a match official.

57.2 Misconduct against a Match Official:

57.2.1.1.at least four (4) matches for unsporting conduct towards a Match Official
57.2.1.2.at least six (6) months for assaulting a Match Official
57.2.1.3.at least twelve (12) months for spitting at a Match Official.

CT City chairperson John Comitis had warned against opening an investigation into the Makola incident saying the referee had already made his decision.

"There is no situation, the referee has the last decision and he made it, he gave him a yellow," Comitis said.

"You know it's not the kind of behaviour we want to see but at the same time you know the ref is on the pitch, he made the decision, he made a call to give him a yellow and that's the end of that."

It's unclear whether CT City will appeal the ruling.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICTURE | Siya Kolisi accepts the #FafChallenge, dons his SA undies Next Rassie task: Regain ground on All Blacks Frans Steyn to return to Bloemfontein in 2020 Ex-Bok scrumhalf: Guscott's comments make no sense WATCH | Eddie Jones spots something he likes on Beast's wrist
EXCLUSIVE: Neil de Kock chats to Sport24 Nortje committed to SA as he looks to get Proteas career going Graeme Smith withdraws interest in top Cricket SA job Mitchell reveals he turned down Super Rugby coaching gig Ex-Bok scrumhalf: Guscott's comments make no sense

Fixtures
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Highlands Park v Wits, Makhulong Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 27 November 2019
Stellenbosch v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v SuperSport United, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Black Leopards, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Saturday, 30 November 2019
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Cape Town City v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 18:00
Black Leopards v Golden Arrows, Thohoyandou Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 