CT City star handed 6-month ban for shove on referee

Cape Town - Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was on Friday handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee for a shove on a match official during a Telkom Knockout encounter against Kaizer Chiefs.

Makola was found guilty of pushing referee Abongile Tom after he awarded a penalty to Kaizer Chiefs in a 4-2 penalty-shootout win for the Soweto giants at Cape Town Stadium on October 19.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder reacted badly after Tom adjudged defender Taariq Fielies to have handled the ball in the area when trying to block a Khama Billiat shot at goal in the 28th minute.

Tom brandished yellow cards to both Fielies for the handball and to Makola for his reaction to the awarding of the penalty.

"The PSL Disciplinary Committee has handed a six month ban to Cape Town City FC player, Mpho Makola. Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official, Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium on October 19," the PSL confirmed in a statement.

The NSL Handbook rule 57.2 details the specific sanctions against any individual found guilty of misconduct against a match official.

57.2 Misconduct against a Match Official:

57.2.1.1.at least four (4) matches for unsporting conduct towards a Match Official

57.2.1.2.at least six (6) months for assaulting a Match Official

57.2.1.3.at least twelve (12) months for spitting at a Match Official.

CT City chairperson John Comitis had warned against opening an investigation into the Makola incident saying the referee had already made his decision.

"There is no situation, the referee has the last decision and he made it, he gave him a yellow," Comitis said.

"You know it's not the kind of behaviour we want to see but at the same time you know the ref is on the pitch, he made the decision, he made a call to give him a yellow and that's the end of that."

It's unclear whether CT City will appeal the ruling.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion