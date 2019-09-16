Chippa United sack head coach Clinton Larsen

Cape Town - Absa Premiership side Chippa United on Monday reportedly sacked head coach Clinton Larsen following their 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

The Chilli Boys are languishing in 13th position in the Absa Premiership standings and are yet to pick up a win in five fixtures played. After a tough start to the season that included games against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Larsen leaves his position after eight months in charge and is the second longest-serving coach under trigger-happy chairperson Chippa Mpengesi - who has overseen 28 coaches in 10 seasons.

"Yes it's true, I am no longer with Chippa United. It's due to the same old situation, results," Larsen told KickOff.

The 48-year-old had just signed a two-year extension with the Port Elizabeth-based club in June, with Mpengesi hailing Larsen as a great mentor and tactician.

The club at the time highlighted Larsen's extension as important for continuity and the stability of the club.

The former Golden Arrows mentor oversaw 22 games at the club with a record of eight victories, six draws and six defeats while reaching the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup last season.

Reports suggest that Duran Francis from ABC Motsepe side Peacemakers is set to take over on an interim basis.

