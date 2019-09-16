NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chippa United sack head coach Clinton Larsen

2019-09-16 08:56
Clinton Larsen
Clinton Larsen (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Baden Gillion - Sport24

Cape Town - Absa Premiership side Chippa United on Monday reportedly sacked head coach Clinton Larsen following their 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

The Chilli Boys are languishing in 13th position in the Absa Premiership standings and are yet to pick up a win in five fixtures played. After a tough start to the season that included games against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Larsen leaves his position after eight months in charge and is the second longest-serving coach under trigger-happy chairperson Chippa Mpengesi - who has overseen 28 coaches in 10 seasons.

"Yes it's true, I am no longer with Chippa United. It's due to the same old situation, results," Larsen told KickOff.

The 48-year-old had just signed a two-year extension with the Port Elizabeth-based club in June, with Mpengesi hailing Larsen as a great mentor and tactician.

The club at the time highlighted Larsen's extension as important for continuity and the stability of the club.

The former Golden Arrows mentor oversaw 22 games at the club with a record of eight victories, six draws and six defeats while reaching the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup last season.

Reports suggest that Duran Francis from ABC Motsepe side Peacemakers is set to take over on an interim basis.

Compiled by Baden Gillion

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
All Blacks deny Sonny Bill is heading home from RWC Ex-Wales rugby captain Thomas was blackmailed before HIV revelation Former Wales captain Thomas reveals he has HIV Bok prop admits he’s undergone a mind-shift Duane sheds 3kg in Bok training session
Duane v Kieran: One last epic tussle? World Cup: Proteas off on (another) painstaking road Struggling SA 'A' counting on Proteas Test players Sharks continue spending spree with Maties lock signing Fans uncertain on new Bafana coach appointment

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
Stellenbosch v Black Leopards, Athlone Stadium 15:00
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v SuperSport United, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 18:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 22 September 2019
Cape Town City v Golden Arrows, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Highlands Park, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Tuesday, 24 September 2019
AmaZulu v Kaizer Chiefs, King Zwelithini Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 