Absa Premiership

Chiefs sweat over Manyama injury

2019-01-20 15:40
Lebohang Manyama
Lebohang Manyama (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs star Lebohang Manyama picked up a knock earlier this week and could be in doubt for the rest of the season.

The attacker was injured during Chiefs 3-2 victory over AmaZulu on wednesday night, forcing him to be substituted off the pitch in the 55th minute.

Manyama subsequently missed the CAF Confederation League tie on Saturday night, where the AmaKhosi lost to Zesco United.

"I think everybody saw the brutal foul," Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp told Supersport.

"There's no doubt about it from the defender. We have to pay for it. I believe the season is finished for him because it's a ligament problem. But good we have to take a little time.

"We will get the final result the latest on Monday or Tuesday. But I'm not expecting to have him back. I'm very happy to see Rama (Mphahlele) coming back.

"He played Diski yesterday. It was the first step of players coming back to go into the next match and thank God we have a week time now."

 

