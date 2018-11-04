NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs starlet in 'stable' condition after car crash

2018-11-04 12:59
Wiseman Meyiwa (Gallo Images)
Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that young midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa has survived a serious accident in Johannesburg on Saturday and is in a stable condition in hospital.

The 18-year-old was involved in a crash on the N3 highway.

He was rushed to hospital to treat his injuries, although at this point it remains unclear how badly he was injured.

According to the Glamour Boys official website, Meyiwa was taken into intensive care and will be assessed further.

Chiefs' official Twitter account said: "Wiseman Meyiwa was involved in a motor vehicle accident today on the N3 highway.

"He was rushed to hospital and taken to intensive care unit for monitoring. He is stable, and doctors are still assessing the seriousness of his injuries."

Fans from Chiefs and other clubs have rallied for Meyiwa, wishing him a speedy recovery. 

