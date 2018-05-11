Chiefs plead guilty for Moses Mabhida violence

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs have pleaded guilty to the charges against the club for the Moses Mabhida Stadium violence.

Amakhosi fans broke through a chain of security guards after Free State Stars handed the Soweto giants a 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat last month.

Stadium property and broadcasting equipment were all damaged during the scenes which saw several security guards hospitalised.

Sport24 reported that eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede revealed that the damage to the Moses Mabhida Stadium amounted to R2.6 million.

Read the statement below:

Judgment has been reserved in respect of the sanction in the matter between Kaizer Chiefs FC and the Premier Soccer League following a Disciplinary Committee sitting on 09 May 2018.

Kaizer Chiefs pleaded guilty to the charges of misconduct on the part of their supporters on 21 April 2018 during the Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars FC where their supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted fellow supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.