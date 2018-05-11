NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs plead guilty for Moses Mabhida violence

2018-05-11 08:39
Crowd violence in Durban (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs have pleaded guilty to the charges against the club for the Moses Mabhida Stadium violence.

Amakhosi fans broke through a chain of security guards after Free State Stars handed the Soweto giants a 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat last month.

Stadium property and broadcasting equipment were all damaged during the scenes which saw several security guards hospitalised.

Sport24 reported that eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede revealed that the damage to the Moses Mabhida Stadium amounted to R2.6 million.

Read the statement below:

Judgment has been reserved in respect of the sanction in the matter between Kaizer Chiefs FC and the Premier Soccer League following a Disciplinary Committee sitting on 09 May 2018.

Kaizer Chiefs pleaded guilty to the charges of misconduct on the part of their supporters on 21 April 2018 during the Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars FC where their supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted fellow supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Klopp pays glowing tribute to Mo Salah

7 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Phew ... Eng squad for Boks looks credible It's on! Barcelona confirm Sundowns clash, tickets on sale Ex-Bok warns Rassie over Faf, Willie Aussie rugby chief blasts predictable Super Rugby
McEnroe turned down $1m to play in SA during apartheid Tragedy as rider dies during sani2c mountain bike event Wallaby legend: Let Kiwis play for Aussie teams! EP fans asked to vote: Should 'Kings' name be ditched? England recall Cipriani for South Africa tour

Fixtures
Saturday, 12 May 2018
Ajax Cape Town v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:00
Maritzburg United v Golden Arrows, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
AmaZulu FC v Cape Town City FC, King Zwelithini Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Chippa United, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v Free State Stars, Orlando Stadium 15:00
Platinum Stars v Wits, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 