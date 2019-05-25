NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs issue public statement after 'unacceptable' season

2019-05-25 10:41
Ernst Middendorp
Ernst Middendorp (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have issued a official statement promising radical changes to ensure that next season the club can once again compete for trophies on all fronts.

Chiefs endured a poor campaign in which the side finished ninth while also losing in the Nedbank Cup final to National First Division outfit TS Galaxy.

As such, the pressure is intensifying on coach Ernst Middendorp and some sections of supporters have been demanding changes are made to get Amakhosi back on track.

It has now been four long seasons since the Glamour Boys have won silverware stretching back to when Stuart Baxter was in charge.

The club statement said: "This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves.

"We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders.

"It has been four barren seasons now and as Kaizer Chiefs management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively.

"We are using this off-season to implement the changes and to map the way forward with a new approach for next season, based on the lessons learnt.

"The rebuilding process for the 2019/20 season is already underway and all the necessary actions will be taken to ensure we restore this iconic institution to where it rightfully belongs – at the summit of South African football.

"We are bolstering the technical team, the playing personnel and strengthening the football department in preparation for the new season.

"The club has recently gone through some restructuring and has appointed new members to the board of directors. The board will play a critical role in our way forward.

"We thank all our supporters for your continued love and passion through good and difficult times. Fueled by this support, we will use this time to reflect and go back to the spirit, ethos and legacy on which the club was founded and ensure we again play a leadership role in the football world on and off the pitch."

