NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs extend Absa Premiership lead after Soweto derby victory

2020-02-29 17:30
Lebogang Manyama
Lebogang Manyama (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Lebogang Manyama bagged the match-winner as league leaders Kaizer Chiefs recorded a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday to claim the Soweto Derby bagging rights.

As it happened | Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

The first half started at a high tempo with both sides looking to forge an early breakthrough, and it remained exciting throughout with the two Soweto giants trading blows for much of the first half.

The first noteworthy chance arrived after just four minutes of play, Malawi international Gabadinho Mhango going close to firing the Buccaneers in front as he fired wide of the mark with a left-footed drive.

Chiefs responded in kind five minutes later, but the chance came to nothing as Lebogang Manyama shot wide of the target.

Pirates had a great chance to claim the lead on 14 minutes, when Innocent Maela sent a searching cross towards the back post but Mhango was unable to make contact with the ball, allowing Chiefs keeper Daniel Akpeyi to snap up the ball.

The Buccaneers fashioned another good opportunity in the 27th minute, and this time it was Luvuyo Memela who put a great ball into the danger area. Thembinkosi Lorch was the recipient of that pass but he could not find a way past Akpeyi, who was well-positioned to make the save.

And the hosts were made to rue that missed chance as Chiefs went on to break the deadlock a couple of minutes later. Manyama showed great determination as he strode forward into the Pirates half before cutting inside on his right and drilling a low shot into the right-hand corner from just outside the box.

Manyama very nearly notched a second goal a few minutes later, but his driven free-kick flew over the bar, much to the relief of the Sea Robbers.

Pirates had one last chance to draw level as the first half drew to a close, but Lorch could not find the target with a glancing header as Chiefs went into the break with a slender lead.

Chasing the game in the second period, Pirates started on the front foot and twice threatened to equalise as Vincent Pule fired over in the 48th minute, before again failing to hit the target on the hour mark after being teed up by Lorch.

Chiefs threatened to stretch further ahead two minutes later, but Khama Billiat could not keep his shot down as the ball flew over the crossbar, before team-mate Erick Mathoho headed wide in the 72nd minute.

Pirates redoubled their efforts, though, as they piled forward in a bid to force an equaliser. Akpeyi had to be on his toes to deny Pirates with a triple save, first keeping out efforts from Lorch and Memela, before making a third save to deny a long-range shot.

Chiefs were then forced into making a change in the 75th minute as midfielder Willard Katsande was stretched off with a serious injury.

However, despite losing the services of such a key player, Amakhosi managed to hold firm in the remaining 15 minutes of the contest.

Akpeyi again underlined his importance to Chiefs as he pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ntsikelelo Nyauza's side-footed effort in the 86th minute, but that was the last real chance of the game as the visitors claimed all three points, completing a league double over Pirates in the process.

- TEAMtalk media

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Labuschagne excited to play in front of SA family Blow for Proteas as Rabada ruled out of Australia and India tour Sharks floor Reds to finish Australasian tour on a high Van Wyk bags hat-trick as Hurricanes blow away Sunwolves Ackermann opens up on being robbed at gunpoint in SA
Sharks floor Reds to finish Australasian tour on a high FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches SA Davis Cup young gun follows in brother's footsteps Blow for Lions as flank Tshituka flies home Horton says bitter feud with Sun never personal after drug ban

Fixtures
Saturday, 29 February 2020
Chippa United v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v Wits, Mbombela Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 01 March 2020
Bloemfontein Celtic v Baroka FC, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Polokwane City v Black Leopards, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Friday, 06 March 2020
Maritzburg United v Polokwane City, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 Absa Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 