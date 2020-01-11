NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs coach: Title pressure is getting to us

2020-01-11 14:33
Ernst Middendorp
Ernst Middendorp (Gallo Image)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted that the pressure of winning the Absa Premiership title is getting to his team.

Amakhosi currently sit top of the league standings after accumulating 38 points after 16 matches, holding a six-point advantage over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-0 in midweek and Middendorp said the victory brought some relief to the squad.

"The pressure of winning the league title is now getting to us as other teams are getting closer to us in the race," the German mentor said, as quoted by Daily Sun.

"But it's our time to deliver the points and we have to keep on winning to make things easier.

"We have a great advantage and we are relieved that our win has opened up a six-point lead.

"But we must be careful and go into the next game here with a positive mindset and put what happened against Highlands at the back of our minds."

The Glamour Boys will hope to continue their momentum when they host Cape Town City on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 15:30.

- TeamTalk Media

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 11 January 2020
Highlands Park v Stellenbosch, Makhulong Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Polokwane City, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Chippa United v Maritzburg United, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 12 January 2020
Bloemfontein Celtic v Black Leopards, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City, FNB Stadium 15:30
AmaZulu v SuperSport United, Kings Park Stadium 15:30
Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
