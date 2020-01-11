Chiefs coach: Title pressure is getting to us

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted that the pressure of winning the Absa Premiership title is getting to his team.



Amakhosi currently sit top of the league standings after accumulating 38 points after 16 matches, holding a six-point advantage over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.



Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-0 in midweek and Middendorp said the victory brought some relief to the squad.



"The pressure of winning the league title is now getting to us as other teams are getting closer to us in the race," the German mentor said, as quoted by Daily Sun.



"But it's our time to deliver the points and we have to keep on winning to make things easier.



"We have a great advantage and we are relieved that our win has opened up a six-point lead.



"But we must be careful and go into the next game here with a positive mindset and put what happened against Highlands at the back of our minds."



The Glamour Boys will hope to continue their momentum when they host Cape Town City on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 15:30.

- TeamTalk Media