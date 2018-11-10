Chiefs, Chippa play to a goalless draw

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United played out to a 0-0 draw in
Saturday's Absa Premiership clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Chippa enjoyed the better of the chances but were denied by
Itumeleng Khune who was once again in fine form for Chiefs.
The hosts rode their luck although it ended 0-0 on the day
at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The away side started well and nearly hit the front in the
first five minutes as Khune was caught out of position, but the goalkeeper
enjoyed good fortune as Thabo Rakhale's resulting strike was cleared off the
line.
The Chilli Boys were enjoying the better of the chances and
Lerato Manzini had a golden chance to open the scoring when he fired straight
at Khune in the 25th minute.
The Glamour Boys responded and came close to taking the lead
as keeper Daniel Akpeyi produced a fine finger-tip save from central midfielder
George Maluleka.
In the second stanza, Rakhale was once again in the thick of
the action as he found space inside the area but was denied by Khune from a
tight angle.
From the corner, Manzini went close though this time it was
defender Siyabonga Ngezana who was the hero as he cleared away the danger with
a goal-line clearance.
Not long afterwards the same player forced Khune into a fine
save with an outstretched hand which was deflected wide. It was the chance of
Chris Komane to hand his side the lead though once again the Bafana Bafana
international made a great save.
There were few more further alarms as it ended 0-0 in
Durban.