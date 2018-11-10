NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Chiefs, Chippa play to a goalless draw

2018-11-10 20:09
Khama Billiat (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United played out to a 0-0 draw in Saturday's Absa Premiership clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. 

Chippa enjoyed the better of the chances but were denied by Itumeleng Khune who was once again in fine form for Chiefs. 

The hosts rode their luck although it ended 0-0 on the day at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The away side started well and nearly hit the front in the first five minutes as Khune was caught out of position, but the goalkeeper enjoyed good fortune as Thabo Rakhale's resulting strike was cleared off the line. 

The Chilli Boys were enjoying the better of the chances and Lerato Manzini had a golden chance to open the scoring when he fired straight at Khune in the 25th minute. 

The Glamour Boys responded and came close to taking the lead as keeper Daniel Akpeyi produced a fine finger-tip save from central midfielder George Maluleka. 

In the second stanza, Rakhale was once again in the thick of the action as he found space inside the area but was denied by Khune from a tight angle. 

From the corner, Manzini went close though this time it was defender Siyabonga Ngezana who was the hero as he cleared away the danger with a goal-line clearance. 

Not long afterwards the same player forced Khune into a fine save with an outstretched hand which was deflected wide. It was the chance of Chris Komane to hand his side the lead though once again the Bafana Bafana international made a great save. 

There were few more further alarms as it ended 0-0 in Durban.

