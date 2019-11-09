NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Chiefs beat Pirates in Soweto derby thriller

2019-11-09 17:30
Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a thrilling Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates had fought their way back from a two-goal deficit but a late penalty saw Amakhosi claim the derby bragging rights.

Chiefs were on the scoreboard inside the first minute courtesy of an own goal by Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

The Glamour Boys went 2-0 up when Leonardo Castro scored in the 28th minute.

 

But Pirates pulled a goal back via Maliele Pule in the 39th minute and the Buccaneers drew level when Gabadinho Mhango scored a stunner in the 60th minute.

Chiefs then won a penalty in the final 10 minutes when Bernard Parker was brought down in the box. Man-of-the-match Daniel Cardoso promptly stepped up to fire home the winner in the 84th minute.

Chiefs went down to 10 men in stoppage time when Eric Mathoho was given a red card for his role in a bust-up with a few players.

But Amakhosi held on to claim a vital win and are 10 points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership standings.

It was Chiefs' first win over Pirates in five years.

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 November 2019
AmaZulu v Chippa United, Princess Magogo Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 10 November 2019
Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:30
Black Leopards v Cape Town City, Thohoyandou Stadium 15:30
Tuesday, 26 November 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Highlands Park v Wits, Makhulong Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium 19:30
