Chiefs beat Pirates in Soweto derby thriller

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a thrilling Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Pirates had fought their way back from a two-goal deficit but a late penalty saw Amakhosi claim the derby bragging rights.
Chiefs were on the scoreboard inside the first minute courtesy of an own goal by Ntsikelelo Nyauza.
The Glamour Boys went 2-0 up when Leonardo Castro scored in the 28th minute.
But Pirates pulled a goal back via Maliele Pule in the 39th minute and the Buccaneers drew level when Gabadinho Mhango scored a stunner in the 60th minute.
Chiefs then won a penalty in the final 10 minutes when Bernard Parker was brought down in the box. Man-of-the-match Daniel Cardoso promptly stepped up to fire home the winner in the 84th minute.
Chiefs went down to 10 men in stoppage time when Eric Mathoho was given a red card for his role in a bust-up with a few players.
But Amakhosi held on to claim a vital win and are 10 points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership standings.
It was Chiefs' first win over Pirates in five years.