Chiefs beat Pirates in Soweto derby thriller

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a thrilling Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates had fought their way back from a two-goal deficit but a late penalty saw Amakhosi claim the derby bragging rights.

Chiefs were on the scoreboard inside the first minute courtesy of an own goal by Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

What a start for @KaizerChiefs ??It took less than 45 seconds for Chiefs to go 1-0 up in the #SowetoDerby with Ntsikelelo Nyauza heading into his own net, after confusion with Wayne Sandilands.Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/zRsKYq78ka — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) November 9, 2019

The Glamour Boys went 2-0 up when Leonardo Castro scored in the 28th minute.

Castro puts @KaizerChiefs two goals up ??Leonardo Castro loves scoring in the #SowetoDerby and he's done it again, heading in a corner to make it to 2-0 to the Amakhosi.Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/4WyAifELbq — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) November 9, 2019

But Pirates pulled a goal back via Maliele Pule in the 39th minute and the Buccaneers drew level when Gabadinho Mhango scored a stunner in the 60th minute.

Pule pulls one back for @orlandopirates ??‍??His free-kick from a very tight angle sneaks its way past Akpeyi into the net to make it 2-1 to Chiefs after 42 minutes.Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/JSAvOUSAjT — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) November 9, 2019

??‍???? Gabadinho Mhango ????‍??A goal of the season contender for the @orlandopirates striker as he smashes the ball past Akpeyi to make it 2-2 after 60 minutes. Rhulani Mokwena celebrates on the sideline ??Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY.#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/GqCd0nSmuc — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) November 9, 2019

Chiefs then won a penalty in the final 10 minutes when Bernard Parker was brought down in the box. Man-of-the-match Daniel Cardoso promptly stepped up to fire home the winner in the 84th minute.

?? LATE DRAMA AT FNB STADIUM ??Daniel Cardoso scores his third penalty in his third straight #SowetoDerby as the Amakhosi go 3-2 up with just under five minutes to go ????Watch live: https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY. pic.twitter.com/U2t0YGsxun — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) November 9, 2019

Chiefs went down to 10 men in stoppage time when Eric Mathoho was given a red card for his role in a bust-up with a few players.

But Amakhosi held on to claim a vital win and are 10 points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership standings.

It was Chiefs' first win over Pirates in five years.