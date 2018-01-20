NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cape Town City take Mother City derby spoils

2018-01-20 17:42
Benni McCarthy (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cape Town City made it four wins in a row over crosstown rivals Ajax Cape Town in the Absa Premiership, following a narrow 1-0 victory at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Martin scored the only goal of the game against a 10-man Urban Warriors outfit who had Gerald Takwara sent off on the cusp of half-time.

The Citizens applied all the early pressure in sweltering conditions in the Mother City, with Martin unlucky to see his effort canon off the woodwork with 13 minutes on the clock.

Brandon Petersen was slow to react as the speedster burst down the right flank and having chipped the onrushing goalkeeper, Martin was unlucky to see his attempt canon off the post.

Ajax Cape Town slowly kicked into gear with their first attempt in anger falling to Ndiviwe Mdabuka five minutes later. The midfielder, though, was unable to direct his header downwards with the goal at his mercy.

At the other end of the pitch, Thabo Nodada should've rattled the back of the net after being sent straight through on goal, but Petersen did well to deny the dynamic midfielder in the 39th minute.

The Urban Warriors then suffered a major blow as Gerald Takwara received his marching orders following a second bookable offence.

Despite the man disadvantage, Muhsin Ertugral's men would conjure the final chance of the half as Tendai Ndoro teed up Sirgio Kammies, but the fullback fired his shot wide of goal. Goalless at the break, with the Citizens in the driving seat in aftermath of Takwara's dismissal.

City duly opened the scoring seven minutes into the second stanza. Ayanda Patosi with the quick corner-kick to set up Martin who nodded home at the far post to give the hosts the lead.

Ajax Cape Town tried their utmost best to level matters with Fagrie Lakay and Ndoro given the hard task of breaking down the Citizens defence.

Petersen made sure for a nervy finish with an excellent save to keep out Lyle Lakay's free-kick in the 90th minute. It would matter little, though, as the Citizens claimed all three points.

Next up for Benni McCarthy's men is a clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium next Sunday.

The Urban Warriors are at home to Free State Stars this coming Friday, at the very same venue.

