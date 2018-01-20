Cape Town City take Mother City derby spoils

Cape Town - Cape Town City made it four wins in a row over crosstown rivals Ajax
Cape Town in the Absa Premiership, following a narrow 1-0 victory at
the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
As it happened: Cape Town City v Ajax Cape Town
Craig Martin scored
the only goal of the game against a 10-man Urban Warriors outfit who had
Gerald Takwara sent off on the cusp of half-time.
The Citizens
applied all the early pressure in sweltering conditions in the Mother
City, with Martin unlucky to see his effort canon off the woodwork with
13 minutes on the clock.
Brandon Petersen was slow to react as
the speedster burst down the right flank and having chipped the
onrushing goalkeeper, Martin was unlucky to see his attempt canon off
the post.
Ajax Cape Town slowly kicked into gear with their
first attempt in anger falling to Ndiviwe Mdabuka five minutes later.
The midfielder, though, was unable to direct his header downwards with
the goal at his mercy.
At the other end of the pitch, Thabo
Nodada should've rattled the back of the net after being sent straight
through on goal, but Petersen did well to deny the dynamic midfielder in
the 39th minute.
The Urban Warriors then suffered a major blow
as Gerald Takwara received his marching orders following a second
bookable offence.
Despite the man disadvantage, Muhsin
Ertugral's men would conjure the final chance of the half as Tendai
Ndoro teed up Sirgio Kammies, but the fullback fired his shot wide of
goal. Goalless at the break, with the Citizens in the driving seat in
aftermath of Takwara's dismissal.
City duly opened the scoring
seven minutes into the second stanza. Ayanda Patosi with the quick
corner-kick to set up Martin who nodded home at the far post to give the
hosts the lead.
Ajax Cape Town tried their utmost best to
level matters with Fagrie Lakay and Ndoro given the hard task of
breaking down the Citizens defence.
Petersen made sure for a
nervy finish with an excellent save to keep out Lyle Lakay's free-kick
in the 90th minute. It would matter little, though, as the Citizens
claimed all three points.
Next up for Benni McCarthy's men is a
clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium next
Sunday.
The Urban Warriors are at home to Free State Stars this coming
Friday, at the very same venue.