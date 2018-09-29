Cape Town City crowned MTN8 champions

Cape Town - Cape Town City claimed their first MTN8 title after they defeated
SuperSport United 4-1 on penalties (0-0 after extra time) at the Moses
Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The result is a reverse of
last year’s MTN8 final, which was won on spot kicks by Matsatsantsa.
This time around, the Citizens were the better team through the two
hours of play, but were unable to make their dominance reflect on the
scoreboard.
However, in the shootout, goalkeeper Peter
Leeuwenbergh proved his worth with two saves from Bradley Grobler and
Reneilwe Letsholonyane, allowing Thabo Nodada to fire home the decisive
penalty and secured the R8 million cheque for the Cape side.
United looked the more dangerous team from the start of the game, but
they needed 30 minutes to finally call Leeuwenbergh into significant
action, with the Dutchman having to dive low to his right to keep out a
drive from Evans Rusike.
That close shave sparked the Citizens
into life at the other end, as they created three scoring opportunities
in quick succession. First, in the 32nd minute, Nodada hit the post with
a long range drive and Siphelele Mthembu was unable to turn home the
rebound.
Just a minute later Roland Putsche arrived late in the
penalty area to meet a great cross from Dove Edmilson, but he skewed his
header high and wide, and a short while later Gift Links teed up Ayanda
Patosi, but the playmaker ballooned his shot over the target.
SuperSport were dealt an injury blow near the end of the first half, as
Fagrie Lakay limped off and was replaced by Ghampani Lungu. The teams
were locked 0-0 at the interval.
City had a great chance to
break the deadlock early in the second stanza when a counter attack
ended with Craig Martin heading over the bar after meeting a great
floated cross from Links, while in the 56th minute Edmilson worked space
for a shot on goal but saw his effort well saved by Ronwen Williams.
The Cape side continued to create the better chances and in the 85th
minute they again struck the woodwork: Edmilson’s deflected cross from
the left fell kindly for Links, who swivelled and struck a volley, only
to see it rebound off the bar.
That proved to be the last clear
chance for either team, with the match going to a lacklustre 30 minutes
of extra time in which it was clear that the players’ legs had been worn
out by the heavy, wet pitch.