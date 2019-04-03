NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

BREAKING: PSL find Sundowns guilty of fielding ineligible player

2019-04-03 13:49
Wayne Arendse (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has delivered a verdict on matters involving Mamelodi Sundowns, Wayne Arendse and head coach Pitso Mosimane.

In the first matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse, the Disciplinary Committee found both the club and the player guilty of misconduct.

This is after Mamelodi Sundowns fielded Arendse while ineligible to play in the Absa Premiership fixture against Bidvest Wits on October 7, 2018.

"Sanctions will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the Disciplinary Committee," a PSL statement said.

In the second matter from an incident between AmaZulu and Sundowns on September 1, 2018. Pitso Mosimane was charged with misconduct after he allegedly assaulted AmaZulu team security official, Satchmo Ngwenya by punching him in the face.

Sundowns were charged for bringing the league into disrepute as a result of Mosimane's actions.

Both the club as well as Mosimane were found guilty. Further sanctions will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the Disciplinary Committee.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Chiliboy's B-sample confirms presence of banned substance WATCH: Schalk Brits, saint ... or sinner? Stormers shuffle pack for Reds Bosch starts for Sharks, Akker's replacement named Ex-Bok honoured with doctorate degree
Chiliboy's B-sample confirms presence of banned substance Brits ban 'a bitter pill to swallow' for Bulls Pitso preparing in case PSL dock points from Sundowns Ex-Bok honoured with doctorate degree Stormers shuffle pack for Reds

Fixtures
Friday, 05 April 2019
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 06 April 2019
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Free State Stars, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Cape Town City, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka FC, FNB Stadium 18:00
AmaZulu v Chippa United, King Zwelithini Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 07 April 2019
Polokwane City v Black Leopards, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 