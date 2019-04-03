BREAKING: PSL find Sundowns guilty of fielding ineligible player

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has delivered a verdict on matters involving Mamelodi Sundowns, Wayne Arendse and head coach Pitso Mosimane.

In the first matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse, the Disciplinary Committee found both the club and the player guilty of misconduct.

This is after Mamelodi Sundowns fielded Arendse while ineligible to play in the Absa Premiership fixture against Bidvest Wits on October 7, 2018.

"Sanctions will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the Disciplinary Committee," a PSL statement said.

In the second matter from an incident between AmaZulu and Sundowns on September 1, 2018. Pitso Mosimane was charged with misconduct after he allegedly assaulted AmaZulu team security official, Satchmo Ngwenya by punching him in the face.

Sundowns were charged for bringing the league into disrepute as a result of Mosimane's actions.

Both the club as well as Mosimane were found guilty. Further sanctions will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the Disciplinary Committee.

