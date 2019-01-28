NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Maritzburg confirm Ertugral's resignation

2019-01-28 11:03
Muhsin Ertugral (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Absa Premiership outfit Maritzburg United have confirmed that Muhsin Ertugral has resigned as head coach.

"The club can confirm that it has parted ways with coach, Muhsin Ertugral. His successor will be announced in due time," the club revealed on Twitter on Monday.

Ertugral lasted exactly one month at the helm after replacing Fadlu Davids on December 28, with The Team of Choice now facing a battle to retain their top-flight status.

The Turkish-born coach was brought in to save the club from relegation but struggled to win a single game, losing four matches in a row.

Sunday was the final straw as United went down to the lowly National First Division side Witbank Spurs in Nedbank Cup Round of 32 tie.

"The coach admitted that he was concerned himself and felt he had done everything as best he could to turn things around, but the results did not come," said club chairperson Farook Kadodia.

"It was then decided that we both shake hands and, by mutual agreement, go our separate ways."

He added: "Normally a new coach brings a new energy into a club and we had high hopes that this will be the case when we appointed Muhsin Ertugral.

"But unfortunately after 5 games this was not forthcoming. The club had to look at its survival and its future, so it was a ultimately a results based decision"

Ertugral's replacement will be announced in due course.

Muhsin Ertugral results in charge of Maritzburg United:

Golden Arrows 2-0 Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United 1-2 Free State Stars

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Maritzburg United

Chippa United 2-0 Maritzburg United

Witbank Spurs 2-2 Maritzburg United (5-4 penalties)

maritzburg united  |  psl  |  muhsin ertugral  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

