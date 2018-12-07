NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs, Solinas part ways

2018-12-07 17:52
Giovanni Solinas (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - After a run of poor results, Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with manager Giovanni Solinas after just five months in charge

The news was confirmed on Chiefs' Twitter account.

"Breaking News! Kaizer Chiefs terminate Solinas’ contract.

Kaizer Chiefs and coach Giovanni Solinas have mutually agreed to an amicable termination of his contract with immediate effect. 

We wish him well."

Solinas was appointed manager of the South African glamour club in July this year but with the Amakhosi currently in 7th place on the Absa Premiership log with just four wins in 14 games, the club decided to take action.

At present, there is no news on who will replace the Italian in the Chiefs hot seat.

 

Fixtures
Tuesday, 11 December 2018
Cape Town City v Chippa United, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Baroka FC, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Highlands Park, New Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 12 December 2018
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United, FNB Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v Black Leopards, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu v Bloemfontein Celtic, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Friday, 14 December 2018
Chippa United v Polokwane City, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 20:00
Logs
WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
