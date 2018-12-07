Kaizer Chiefs, Solinas part ways

Cape Town - After a run of poor results, Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with manager Giovanni Solinas after just five months in charge

The news was confirmed on Chiefs' Twitter account.

"Breaking News! Kaizer Chiefs terminate Solinas’ contract.



Kaizer Chiefs and coach Giovanni Solinas have mutually agreed to an amicable termination of his contract with immediate effect.



We wish him well."

Solinas was appointed manager of the South African glamour club in July this year but with the Amakhosi currently in 7th place on the Absa Premiership log with just four wins in 14 games, the club decided to take action.

At present, there is no news on who will replace the Italian in the Chiefs hot seat.