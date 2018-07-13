BREAKING: Kaizer Chiefs announce new head coach

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Italian Giovanni Solinas as their new head coach ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The 50-year-old has previous experience of South African football having been head coach at Free State Stars from 2015-2017.

Solinas has also coached teams in Algeria and most recently Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly FC.

The Italian resigned from his post as coach of Ea Lla Koto in May 2016 citing "personal reasons" for his decision with the club confirming it failed in its efforts to convince him to stay.

Solinas then re-joined Free State Stars in September 2016 for a second spell before having his contract terminated in January 2017 with the tactician then strongly linked to Orlando Pirates.

The newly-appointed Chiefs coach has a winning percentage of 36.11% while in charge of minnows FS Stars while faring slightly better at Al-Faisaly FC last season with a 40% record.

Chiefs have been strongly linked with former head coach and current Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter and made clear their aim to appoint a coach with continental experience.

Amakhosi were strongly linked to Englishman Baxter who is the last coach to taste success with the Soweto giants having enjoyed a successful period at the club from 2012 to 2015.

The 64-year-old won league and cup doubles while at Chiefs with the club failing to lift a trophy in three seasons under his replacement Steve Komphela.