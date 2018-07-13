NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

BREAKING: Kaizer Chiefs announce new head coach

2018-07-13 13:33
Giovanni Solinas (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Italian Giovanni Solinas as their new head coach ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The 50-year-old has previous experience of South African football having been head coach at Free State Stars from 2015-2017.

Solinas has also coached teams in Algeria and most recently Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly FC.

The Italian resigned from his post as coach of Ea Lla Koto in May 2016 citing "personal reasons" for his decision with the club confirming it failed in its efforts to convince him to stay.

Solinas then re-joined Free State Stars in September 2016 for a second spell before having his contract terminated in January 2017 with the tactician then strongly linked to Orlando Pirates.

The newly-appointed Chiefs coach has a winning percentage of 36.11% while in charge of minnows FS Stars while faring slightly better at Al-Faisaly FC last season with a 40% record.

Chiefs have been strongly linked with former head coach and current Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter and made clear their aim to appoint a coach with continental experience.

Amakhosi were strongly linked to Englishman Baxter who is the last coach to taste success with the Soweto giants having enjoyed a successful period at the club from 2012 to 2015.

The 64-year-old won league and cup doubles while at Chiefs with the club failing to lift a trophy in three seasons under his replacement Steve Komphela.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sangweni says Pirates must win trophies in 2018/19

30 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon LIVE: Anderson v Isner Massive pay day awaits Kevin Anderson SA Rugby deputy butchers Craven Week speech Hurricanes shock Twitter with 'crap' post
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Fixtures
Friday, 01 June 2018
Baroka FC v Polokwane City, Peter Mokaba Stadium 00:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 