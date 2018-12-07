NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Chiefs move quickly in naming Ernst Middendorp as new coach

2018-12-07 20:07
Ernst Middendorp (TEAMtalk)
Cape Town - Just hours after announcing the departure of Giovanni Solinas as Kaizer Chiefs coach, the club confirmed Ernst Middendorp as the new man in charge. 

The Amakhosi broke the news on Twitter stating "Kaizer Chiefs can confirm the appointment of Ernst Middendorp as the new head coach on a deal for two and a half years. Welcome back to the Amakhosi Family."

Earlier on Friday, Chiefs revealed that they were parting ways with Solinas after the Italian had spent just five months in charge.

On the Middendorp appointment Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung, commented "“We were looking for a coach who is experienced and who has an understanding of the club’s footballing culture.”

Although Middendorp has yet to announce his technical team, he will be assisted by Arthur Zwane for the next three fixtures.

Middendorp led Chiefs from 2005 to 2007 and has extensive PSL experience with other clubs including Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United. 

 

Cape Town City v Chippa United, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu v Bloemfontein Celtic, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
