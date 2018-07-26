BREAKING: Ajax CT withdraw interdict to stop start of season

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town have sensationally withdrawn their urgent application against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to interdict start of 2018/2019 Absa Premiership season.

South Africa's premier top-flight soccer league will now begin as previously scheduled on August 3/4.

Earlier Judge Denise Fisher had granted the PSL/NSL leave to appeal her previous ruling in the ongoing eligibility saga of former Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro.

The PSL announced previously its decision to appeal the ruling by Judge Fisher to reinstate Ajax Cape Town back into the Absa Premiership.

After the National Soccer League (NSL) Board of Governors held an emergency meeting, the soccer body at a press conference announced it had approved a decision to appeal, while also confirming that the league will kick off in the first weekend of August.

Previously Judge Fisher set aside the ruling by SAFA Arbitrator William Mokhari and ordered that Ajax should regain their Absa Premiership status.

Fisher referred the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro - over which Ajax had effectively been relegated - to the FIFA Players Status Committee.

Additionally PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza blamed Ndoro for the ongoing saga over his alleged ineligibility to play for the Urban Warriors during the 2017/18 season.

"Ndoro could have resolved this matter if he had gone to the FIFA Players' Status Committee first to clarify his position," Khoza said.

Judge Fisher's ruling set aside the decision of Mokhari, who docked Ajax seven points for fielding Ndoro after the Zimbabwe international represented three different teams in one season.

Judge Fisher will on Thursday at 14:00 hear the PSL's appeal regarding her previous ruling regarding Tendai Ndoro's eligibility.

