Absa Premiership

BREAKING: Ajax Cape Town accept NFD fate

2018-07-27 12:18
Ari Efstathiou (Gallo Images)
Baden Gillion

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town chairperson Ari Efstathiou has sensationally confirmed the club has accepted its relegation to the National First Division (NFD) for playing striker Tendai Ndoro who was subsequently deemed ineligible.

"Unfortunately time and legal procedure has trumped justice," Efstathiou said.

"We feel we have done everything to follow the rules. We played Ndoro when we were allowed to, but unfortunately the process got complicated.

"Yesterday was a time issue, the way the court process went put us in a very difficult spot."

The Urban Warriors now plan to follow through with the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) remaining appeal - that will be heard - but accept its fate that it will now compete in the second division for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

Ajax had also withdrawn their urgent application against the PSL to interdict start of 2018/19 Absa Premiership season. With the league set to begin as scheduled on August 3/4.

Judge Denise Fisher granted the PSL/NSL leave to appeal her surprising original ruling in the eligibility saga surrounding Ndoro - which the PSL immediately decided to appeal.

Judge Fisher had set aside the ruling of William Mokhari, who docked Ajax seven points for fielding Ndoro after the Zimbabwe international represented three different teams in one season.

As punishment for fielding the ineligible Ndoro, Ajax forfeited three matches - against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and SuperSport United - by a scoreline of 3-0.

In those matches, Ajax beat Platinum Stars and SuperSport United and drew against Polokwane City, resulting in a SEVEN point deduction from their final league season points tally.

Coupled with the three points Platinum Stars received, the 10-point overall swing saw Ajax finish bottom of the standings

Ajax were also fined R350 000.

Meanwhile, Ndoro who has since left Ajax was found guilty and handed a two match suspension.

