Absa Premiership

Bloem Celtic won't punish Potsane for impersonating SANDF soldier

2020-03-30 11:00
Teboho Potsane (PA)
Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Tebogo Potsane won't be disciplined by his club for the controversial video he made while wearing a SANDF uniform.

A video of Potsane joking about killing someone while wearing a South African National Defence Force uniform went viral amid the current lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You see, those who would be busy roaming the streets while we are busy here... wait and see what I'm going to do to them," Potsane said in the video, as quoted by SowetanLIVE website.

"I am training guys, I am not playing around and I'm not going to show you any mercy. I'm going to kill someone."

Despite the ill-conceived video, Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco shrugged it off and stated that Potsane won't be facing any repercussions.

"There is no such thing, suspend him for what? People are on lockdown... how do you suspend someone if they are on lockdown?" said Konco.

"It was a mistake man; it is a small mistake, he didn't know that. But everyone knows that wearing the police or soldier uniform is a problem, so it is already sorted.

"We are not going to fine him or whatever."

- TEAMtalk media

 

