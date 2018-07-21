NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Billiat: Playing against Sundowns brings out best in me

2018-07-21 21:59
Khama Billiat (Gallo)
Johannesburg - Having picked up the man of the match award in the inaugural Shell Helix Ultra Cup despite Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, Khama Billiat has claimed that playing against familiar opponents improves him as a player. 

Billiat's move to Amakhosi after a five-year spell at Sundowns has arguably been the biggest shock of the off-season transfer window to date. The Zimbabwean got the chance to shine against Masandawana on Saturday and threatened at times to penetrate their defence. 

After being chosen as Man of the Match by supporters, the Zimbabwean said in an interview, broadcasted live on SABC 1: "I must say, it's always tough [playing against an old club], but it makes a player better and better. 

"I know they know me, and I know them, and you have to come up with something new, so your game improves every time. 

"I think my team-mates have given me courage and also supported me. They knew it was going to be tough, and also, it was a great game - very tough. 

"But I'm looking forward to the great family I have and with the suppport that we have, I'm sure we can achieve something." 

Despite Billiat's contribution, Jeremy Brockie opened the scoring for Sundowns in the 53rd minute and Themba Zwane's stoppage time goal sealed the win. Bernard Parker pulled a goal back in the dying moments, but by then, it was too little, too late.

