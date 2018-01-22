Billiat might still leave - Mosimane

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted he'll have little say over whether Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat stays at the club.

Billiat was at his best on the weekend when he fired in two brilliant free kicks to help Sundowns to a 3-0 win over Platinum Stars, which ensures the Brazilians a four-point lead over second-placed Cape Town City.

Billiat's future though has long been the subject of much speculation as he heads into the final six months of his contract and Mosimane concedes that the 27-year-old could still exit the club in the January transfer window.

"It's not in my hands, but what's important is for us to have a back-up," Mosimane said.

"We love Khama. If he stays‚ okay, but that's between Khama and the agent as well as the board of Sundowns.

"My job is to ensure that the team keeps going and stays at the top of the log. The rest‚ I'm no longer part of it."

Masandawana have already signed two players in the January transfer window - Aubrey Ngoma and Gaston Sirino, who could potentially fill Billiat's position should he depart the club he won the CAF Champions League with in 2016.

Billait has scored five goals and created four assist this season, with his overall record at 43 goals in 129 matches.