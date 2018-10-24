Benni won't 'quit' in fight to improve CT City

Cape Town - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he has no intention of giving up in his quest to make his team into a more competitive unit.

Since winning the MTN8 on September 29, the Citizens have slumped to two losses and a draw in all competitions.

The outfit from the Mother City currently occupy third from bottom in the Absa Premiership standings and will need to find better form in their upcoming match in the league against AmaZulu on Saturday.

The Citizens lost 2-0 to Usuthu on Tuesday night in a Telkom Knockout round of 16 affair but have a chance to enact some revenge at the Cape Town Stadium this weekend.

McCarthy told reporters: "There is going to be a heart-to-heart talk between the boys and soon. Something has to change. No one is prepared to take the responsibility of scoring.

"I've never quit or gave up in my life and I'm certainly not going to do so now even though I have thought about it if I must be honest.

"I've got a great bunch of players who have the capacity to achieve so much in this league, but they just need to believe in their own ability more like I believe in them, then we'll be fine."