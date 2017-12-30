NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Benni buzzing to work with Mngonyama

2017-12-30 15:22
Kwanda Mngonyama (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy says he is excited to work with defender Kwanda Mngonyama who he sees as the "future of the club". 

Mngonyama, 24, joins the Citizens after a frustrating spell on the sidelines at Mamelodi Sundowns where he was deemed not part of coach Pitso Mosimane's plans. 

However, upon the transfer of City winger Aubrey Ngoma to Chloorkop, the window opened for the former South Africa U23 captain to make the move to McCarthy's Blue and Gold Army. 

After concluding the deal on Thursday, the towering defender trained with his new team-mates on Friday morning and his new head coach was full of praise for his potential. 

"When I heard there was a chance for City to land Kwanda I was instantly excited," he told reporters. "Mngonyama is a soldier and probably one of the most promising defensive talents to come out of South Africa in a long time. 

"Seeing where the club is going, building for the future, this was a key acquisition for us. I can't wait to start working with the young man and get him to where he should be." 

The South Africa international defender has featured in 94 Premiership games for Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits respectively.

