Bartlett named assistant coach at Chiefs

Cape Town - The coaching shake-up continues at Kaizer Chiefs with Shaun Bartlett named as assistant coach under Ernst Middendorp.

Bartlett, a former Bafana Bafana, Chiefs and Charlton Athletic striker, penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

This news comes after major developments on Friday where the Amakhosi announced that coach Giovanni Solinas had left the club and followed that two hours later with the appointment of Middendorp.

Solinas, who had spent just five months in the Glamour Boys hotseat could only guide the club to a current position of 7th place on the Absa Premiership log with just four wins in 14 games.

New coach Middendorp led Chiefs from 2005 to 2007 and has extensive PSL experience with other clubs including Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.

Chiefs took to Twitter to announce the Bartlett news on Monday afternoon.

"Shaun Bartlett new assistant coach!!

Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Ernst Middendorp’s assistant coach with immediate effect on a two and a half year contract.

We welcome him back to the Kaizer Chiefs Family.#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life"

The new coaching duo's first task will be to guide Chiefs against SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership fixture on December 12.