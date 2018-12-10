NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Bartlett named assistant coach at Chiefs

2018-12-10 20:00
Shaun Bartlett (Gallo images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The coaching shake-up continues at Kaizer Chiefs with Shaun Bartlett named as assistant coach under Ernst Middendorp. 

Bartlett, a former Bafana Bafana, Chiefs and Charlton Athletic striker, penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

This news comes after major developments on Friday where the Amakhosi announced that coach Giovanni Solinas had left the club and followed that two hours later with the appointment of Middendorp.

Solinas, who had spent just five months in the Glamour Boys hotseat could only guide the club to a current position of 7th place on the Absa Premiership log with just four wins in 14 games.

New coach Middendorp led Chiefs from 2005 to 2007 and has extensive PSL experience with other clubs including Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United. 

Chiefs took to Twitter to announce the Bartlett news on Monday afternoon.

"Shaun Bartlett new assistant coach!!

Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Ernst Middendorp’s assistant coach with immediate effect on a two and a half year contract.

We welcome him back to the Kaizer Chiefs Family.HailTheChief Amakhosi4Life"

The new coaching duo's first task will be to guide Chiefs against SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership fixture on December 12.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Naka shooting: Os du Randt asked to safeguard bullets Rassie confirms: I won't coach beyond 2019 Matfield cites family, SuperSport job as reasons for saying NO to Bulls coaching role 5 talking points: Cape Town Sevens
5 talking points: Cape Town Sevens Bulls coach: Pote Human to the rescue? Specman says goodbye to Blitzboks with Dream Team accolade Chiefs legend agrees with decision to part ways with Solinas India's Pant ties AB's record for Test catches

Fixtures
Tuesday, 11 December 2018
Cape Town City v Chippa United, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City v Chippa United, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Baroka FC, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Highlands Park, New Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 12 December 2018
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United, FNB Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v Black Leopards, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu v Bloemfontein Celtic, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu v Bloemfontein Celtic, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Friday, 14 December 2018
Chippa United v Polokwane City, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 