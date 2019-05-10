Bafana legend Modise calls time on soccer career

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana legend and Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise on Friday announced his retirement from professional football bringing an end to an illustrious 18-year career.

The 36-year old made 66 appearances for Bafana Bafana scoring 10 goals over a span of five years representing the national team since making his debut on May 26, 2007 against Malawi in the Cosafa Cup.

Sport24 revealed that Modise had plans to call time on his career at the end of the 2018/2019 campaign after playing a lesser role under Benni McCarthy's Citizens.

Modise won two consecutive Absa Premiership titles with Mamelodi Sundowns - in the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 seasons - to go alongside a CAF Champions League trophy as well as winning a host of cups at Orlando Pirates.

During his time at Pirates, Modise in consecutive seasons won the PSL Footballer of the Year award - in 2008 and 2009 - and was also named SAFA Footballer of the Year.

"Going to training today was different," Modise said. "Even though I use the same route that I take everyday. When I got there I didn't know whether to laugh, to smile or to cry. I've always wanted to be a professional footballer. It was the only place where I was happy.

"Growing up and getting recognised, I wanted to be Doctor Khumalo of this era. I knew that one day this day would come and I actually say, proudly so, that I have achieved everything that I wanted to achieve as a footballer.

"I just hope that a couple years from now somebody else will be sitting right here and being able to say that they got inspired by my career."

Modise is set to stay on with City in a different capacity though it is unclear what the role will be at this stage.