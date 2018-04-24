Arrows promise safety of fans ahead of Chiefs clash

Cape Town - Golden Arrows have promised the safety of fans by beefing up security measures ahead of their Absa Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Abafana Bes'thende host Chiefs in the first encounter since the violent scenes that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium following the Soweto giants' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday.

"We are promising the safety of supporters," Golden Arrows media officer Vusi Vilakazi said.

"Like the chairperson of the PSL [Irvin Khoza] indicated, it would be better if the police come aboard fully.

"The venue operations centre (VOC) commander has assured the club that there will be more than enough policing to make sure that people are safe."

After criticism by Khoza that inadequately trained professionals and a lack of police numbers contributed to the ugly scenes on Saturday, Vilakazi ensured that both would be increased.

"The security number will be a bit higher today. But also the police number will be higher as well because we've seen at the Moses Mabhida Stadium that security were there but they were overpowered, so we need police."

Kick-off is at 19:30.