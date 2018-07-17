NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Ajax CT to sensationally interdict start of PSL season

2018-07-17 12:34
Ari Efstathiou (Gallo Images)
Baden Gillion

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou says he is extremely disappointed at how the eligibility matter of striker Tendai Ndoro has been handled.

Efstathiou called a press conference on Tuesday after the National Soccer League (NSL) Board of Governors decided to appeal the ruling by Judge Denise Fisher to reinstate Ajax Cape Town back into the Absa Premiership.

The Ajax boss said he was extremely disappointed by how things have been handled.

"Ajax Cape Town is trying everything in its power to find a swift solution to what is a very difficult situation," Efstathiou told reporters.

"We are forced to take the following procedures. We plan to oppose the PSL application of leave to appeal.

"Ajax will launch an application to ask that Judge Fischer's decision would be immediately effective if an appeal is heard.

"Ajax will also interdict the start of the league," Efstathiou confirmed.

"Ajax Cape Town will remain committed to it's principles. We remain committed to the youth, the Ajax Lambda Institute will be officially opening this month."

"In closing, we are there to help find solutions. We have gone to FIFA, the PSL's chairperson, to the Exco, the BoG. "We now ask for a return in favour to find a swift and positive solution to this matter."

Previously Judge Fisher set aside the ruling by SAFA Arbitrator William Mokhari and ordered that Ajax should regain their PSL status.

Fisher referred the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro - over which Ajax had effectively been relegated - to the FIFA Players Status Committee.

Recently PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza blamed Ndoro for the ongoing saga over his alleged ineligibility to play for the Urban Warriors during the 2017/18 season.

"Ndoro could have resolved this matter if he had gone to the FIFA Players' Status Committee first to clarify his position," Khoza said.

Judge Fisher's ruling set aside the decision of Mokhari, who docked Ajax seven points for fielding Ndoro after the Zimbabwe international represented three different teams in one season.

This resulted in the Cape-based side being sensationally relegated from South Africa's top-flight after being found guilty of fielding the ineligible Ndoro, by the PSL.

Read more on:    ajax cape town  |  psl  |  ari efstathiou  |  soccer
