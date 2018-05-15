Ajax CT guilty in ineligible player case, RELEGATED

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town have been sensationally relegated from the Absa Premiership after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, Tendai Ndoro, by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

As punishment, Ajax forfeited three matches - against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and SuperSport United - by a scoreline of 3-0.

In those matches, Ajax beat Platinum Stars and SuperSport United and drew against Polokwane City, resulting in a SEVEN point deduction from their final league season points tally.

Coupled with the three points Platinum Stars will now receive, the 10-point overall swing sees Ajax finish bottom of the standings - and Platinum Stars escape to fight another day in South Africa's top flight, although they will now be involved in the promotion/relegation playoffs with the National First Division (NFD).



Ajax were also fined R350 000.

Meanwhile, Ndoro was found guilty and handed a two match suspension.

Arbitrator William Mokhari delivered his verdict on Tuesday, May 15 after a prolonged dispute between the Urban Warriors and the PSL.