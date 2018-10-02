Action galore but Highlands Park, Chiefs draw a blank

Cape Town - Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs provided a riveting night's Absa Premiership football at the Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night despite a 0-0 scoreline.

There was action right from the outset as Peter Shalulile curled an effort just wide in the third minute, before some good interplay from Amakhosi four minutes later ended with Khama Billiat dragging his parting shot wide from the edge of the box.

Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune was called into action on 23 minutes, doing well to get a hand to a rifling shot from Lidonkuhle Mbatha that was headed for the top corner, before Highlands Park keeper Tapuwa Kapini made a superb save with his feet a minute later to deny Dumisani Zuma.

Amakhosi had more chances before half time as Gustavo Paez's shot from inside the box was blocked before Lebogang Manyama smashed a shot over the bar from a corner routine and then Daniel Cardoso failed to direct his header on target from another corner.

The hosts also had their opportunities, but the score-line remained unchanged at half time after Mothobi Mvala completely missed the ball right in front of goal while Moekesti Sekola missed the target at the near post.

The action continued up to the interval as Gustavo Paez had a shot blocked, Lebogang Manyama fired a shot over the bar and Daniel Cardoso missed with a header for the Glamour Boys, while Moekesti Sekola missed an attempt at the near post for the Lions of the North.

Chiefs were to have the first clear chance after the restart when Paez crossed for Zuma, but his 52nd minute header went well over.

The action continued with both sides very much in the game, before a superb move from Amakhosi on 70 minutes saw Siphelele Ntshangase playing in Hendrick Ekstein with a back-heel, but the latter skewed his shot wide with only Kapini to beat from close range.

The Lions of the North however remained in contention and were close to scoring in the 80th minute when Shalulile had a header saved by Khune before a Denzil Haoseb shot flashed past the base of the upright.

Ekstein could have won the game for Amakhosi after being teed up by Billiat, only to fire across the goalmouth, while at the other end moments later Chiefs had a let off after Shalulile's headed goal was ruled offsides.

There was almost a late twist in the tale when Billiat smashed a long range shot goal-wards in added time, only for Kapini to go flying through the air to claw the ball to safety.