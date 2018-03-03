NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Woza Nazo

Pirates take Soweto derby bragging rights

2018-03-03 17:30
Luvuyo Memela (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates took Soweto derby bragging rights in commanding fashion with a comprehensive victory over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As it happened: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

The Buccaneers won 3-1 after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at half-time.

Thembinkosi Lorch opened the scoring for Pirates in the 21st minute, only for Leonardo Castro to equalise in the 29th minute.

Amigo Memela then took centre stage in the second half with a brace (46th and 74th minutes) to settle matters.

Pirates' win saw them cut log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to four points with seven matches remaining in the season.

Chiefs remain in third place, four points behind Pirates.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Burnley end barren run, add to Everton's woes

2018-03-03 18:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brave Stormers outclassed by Crusaders Federer drops major Roland Garros hint Not all is lost, says AB de Villiers Kings break their PRO14 losing streak in PE Rassie: Aerial defence Boks' biggest problem
Australia Test fails to bring out fans in Durban Brave Stormers outclassed by Crusaders Rise of Twenty20 leaves cricket facing testing questions R150-R850 for tickets for Boks v England opener WRAP: Absa Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 March 2018
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 18:00
Platinum Stars v Free State Stars, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 04 March 2018
Bloemfontein Celtic v Ajax Cape Town, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Polokwane City v Golden Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Wednesday, 07 March 2018
Bloemfontein Celtic v Polokwane City, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Erasmus' Springbok coaching team
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 