Pirates take Soweto derby bragging rights

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates took Soweto derby bragging rights in commanding fashion with a comprehensive victory over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As it happened: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

The Buccaneers won 3-1 after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at half-time.

Thembinkosi Lorch opened the scoring for Pirates in the 21st minute, only for Leonardo Castro to equalise in the 29th minute.

Amigo Memela then took centre stage in the second half with a brace (46th and 74th minutes) to settle matters.

Pirates' win saw them cut log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to four points with seven matches remaining in the season.

Chiefs remain in third place, four points behind Pirates.