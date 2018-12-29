UEFA says anti-racism protocol not followed in Koulibaly case

Milan - European football governing body UEFA said on Friday
that the correct anti-racism protocol had not been followed during the Italian
league game between Inter Milan and Napoli midweek amid repeated abuse of
Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Napoli's French-born Koulibaly was targeted by monkey noises
and racist chants at the San Siro, before being sent off for sarcastically
applauding referee Paolo Mazzoleni.
Three announcements were made over the loudspeaker imploring
fans to stop the chants, but they continued.
According to UEFA's protocol, the match should have been
suspended then but instead the game was allowed to continue.
In a joint statement UEFA and players' union FIFPro said
they were "very concerned by this unacceptable racist incident and by what
appears on the surface to be a failure to respect the widely-recognised
three-step anti-racism protocol.
"Koulibaly was subject to racist chanting and, despite
announcements made by the stadium speaker, the chants did not stop. Moreover,
it seems that Napoli's coaching staff had already informed the referee several
times of racist chants."
"Both organisations are of the opinion that the racist
chants towards Koulibaly, who had to leave the pitch after receiving a second
yellow card, are unacceptable and have no place in football.
"FIFPro and UEFA support the Italian football
authorities on any additional measure that will be taken to tackle racism in
stadia for which FIFPro and UEFA have a zero-tolerance policy."
Both organisations welcomed that Inter Milan would have to
play two Serie A home matches behind closed doors and another game with their
North Stand closed.
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the game his players
would walk off the pitch next time.
But Italian Football Federation chief Gabriele Gravina
insisted referee Mazzoleni officiated correctly in the game which Inter won 1-0
thanks to a late goal when Napoli were down to nine men.
"Mazzoleni applied the rules perfectly," Gravina
told Sky Sports Italia after the game.
"If players left the field then it would break the
rules, followed by a negative result for their team.
"Let's not forget that there are rules, which need to
be improved. If not then it would be like the Wild West."